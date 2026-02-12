UN Backs ABP Exclusive Report, Confirms Jaish's Women Wing And Its Role In Delhi Blast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUN Backs ABP Exclusive Report, Confirms Jaish's Women Wing And Its Role In Delhi Blast

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

The United Nations Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team has confirmed two major exclusive disclosures made by ABP News on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The team in its 37th report to the UN confirmed that the globally designated terrorist organisation has formed a women’s wing named Jamaat-ul-Mominat with the intent to carry out terrorist activities against India.

ABP News was the first to expose the existence of this female wing on October 9, 2025, revealing that JeM was mobilising women cadres as part of its evolving terror strategy. The UNSC monitoring team has now validated those findings in its official report.

JeM's Role In Delhi Blast

Further, the report also confirms ABP News’s exclusive disclosure regarding the November 10 suicide car bombing in Delhi, carried out by terrorist Dr Umar. On November 12, ABP News had reported that the module behind the attack was linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and that Ammar Alvi, the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar, was involved in orchestrating the operation. The UN monitoring team has now affirmed that the Delhi blast was executed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, corroborating ABP News’ earlier disclosure.

Importantly, while the UN report does not explicitly name Pakistan, it notes that one member state claimed JeM is now defunct. However, this assertion stands in stark contrast to ground realities. On February 7, ABP News had already exposed with visual evidence that Jaish-e-Mohammed continues to operate openly inside Pakistan despite being officially banned.

JeM Cadres'Open Threats Against India

The organisation was seen conducting public rallies and roadshows under its own flags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda and Swabi districts, Sindh’s Nawabshah, and in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. During these events, JeM cadres were seen openly issuing threats against India.

The UNSC’s latest report, therefore, not only reinforces concerns over JeM’s operational continuity but also underscores the credibility of ABP News’ investigative reporting on cross-border terror networks. This development raises serious questions about claims of Pakistan that JeM has been dismantled, as international monitoring mechanisms now acknowledge its continued involvement in terrorist activities.

Tags :
Jaish Delhi Blast UN Report JeM
