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English NewsNewsWorldUkrainian Oligarch Critically Injured After Deliberate Blast Hits Monaco Apartment Building

Ukrainian Oligarch Critically Injured After Deliberate Blast Hits Monaco Apartment Building

A deliberate explosion at the entrance of a residential building in Monaco left Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev and a woman critically injured, while a teenager was also hurt.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A Monaco building explosion injured three, two critically.
  • Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev was among the severely hurt.
  • Authorities called the deliberate blast a heinous crime.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

A blast at the entrance of a residential building in Monaco resulted in three people being injured, two of them critically, the authorities said.

What do we know so far?

Among those injured are Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev, AFP news agency reported. In addition, a woman was also wounded; Both she and Yermolaiev are in life-threatening condition,

A 13-year-old who was "likely related to the couple" was also injured, Monaco's Minister of State Christophe Mirmand said, with four other people suffering from shock and cuts as a result of broken windows.

Mirmand described the incident as a "deliberate explosion."

Monaco's Prince Albert II labeled the incident as a "heinous crime" and a "shock to the entire Monegasque community."

The mayor of Nice, located on the French side of the border with Monaco, expressed solidarity with the emergency services, calling the incident a "tragedy that strikes Monaco."

According to media reports, the blast came as a result of an explosive device which contained bolts and buckshot.

A person was seen placing a backpack at the location before fleeing, French outlet BFMTV reported, citing local security authorities, with CCTV footage showing a man wearing a dark hat running. Public prosecutor Stephane Thibault said the suspect had placed the bag in the building's lobby.

Who is Vadym Yermolaiev?

Yermolaiev has been subject to sanctions by his native Ukraine since December 2023. The sanctions came due to his alcohol business activity in Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukrainian security services reportedly said.

The Ukrainian multimillionaire resides in Monaco.

The French authorities joined forces with their Monaco counterparts to locate the suspect, who is still at large.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Monaco?

A deliberate explosion occurred at the entrance of a residential building, injuring three people, two of them critically. Four others suffered from shock and cuts.

Who was injured in the Monaco blast?

Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev and a woman were critically injured. A 13-year-old, likely related to them, was also wounded.

Is there a suspect in the Monaco explosion?

A person was seen placing a backpack at the location before fleeing. CCTV footage shows a man in a dark hat running, but the suspect is still at large.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Europe News CRime News Ukrainian Oligarch Monaco Blast News Monaco Blast
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