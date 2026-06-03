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HomeNewsWorldUkrainian Drones Strike Saint Petersburg As Russia Hosts Major Economic Forum

Ukrainian Drones Strike Saint Petersburg As Russia Hosts Major Economic Forum

Ukraine has been stepping up long-range strikes as the war grinds on, with Russia's northerly second city now hit. The latest attack on Saint Petersburg takes place as an event long known as "Russia's Davos" kicks off.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ukrainian drones hit energy and military targets near Saint Petersburg.
  • Attacks occurred as Russia hosts a significant economic forum.
  • The strikes reportedly damaged infrastructure, with no casualties.
  • Kyiv claims the attacks disrupt the economic forum and targets.

Reported by: Richard Connor with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Natalie Muller

Ukrainian drones on Wednesday struck energy and military targets in Saint Petersburg as Russia hosts a major economic forum.

Officials said a number of infrastructure sites were damaged, though no deaths were reported.

What do we know about the drone attacks on Saint Petersburg?

Regional governor Alexander Beglov said "several" facilities were hit on the outskirts of Russia's second-largest city.

Ukrainian officials said the attack aimed to disrupt the high-profile gathering, long known as "Russia's Davos," which President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend, as well as members of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party.

The Reuters news agency quoted witnesses reporting thick smoke rising over the edge of the city after the strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the drones had hit the Saint Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Kronstadt military base in the city. He referred to "long-range sanctions," Kyiv's term for its own direct attacks on Russian oil and gas infrastructure.

"Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer," Zelenskyy said, posting a video of an oil depot ablaze on social media.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the targets of the drone attacks in Saint Petersburg?

Ukrainian drones struck energy and military targets, specifically the Saint Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Kronstadt military base.

Were there any casualties reported from the drone attacks?

No deaths were reported as a result of the drone strikes on Saint Petersburg's infrastructure.

What was Ukraine's stated reason for the drone attacks?

Ukrainian officials stated the attack aimed to disrupt the Saint Petersburg economic forum and its high-profile attendees.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saint Petersburg Drone Attack Russia Ukraine War Ukraine
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