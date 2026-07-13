Russia-Ukraine War: 'Coalition Of The Willing' Meets In Paris To Reaffirm Support For Kyiv

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukrainian drone strikes killed three near Moscow, injured two.

Russia foiled Ukraine's drone attacks on two airbases.

EU ministers lack agreement on 21st Russia sanctions package.

Western allies met in Paris to reaffirm Ukraine support.

The Coalition of the Willing, the Western allies who support Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, are meeting in Paris.

The summit — launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support — will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said Friday.

At least 25 heads of state are attending the talks that take place a day before France's Bastille Day national holiday, among them Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The talks come at a "powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity", but also of "more favorable developments on the ground" for Kyiv, the Elysee said.

Coalition leaders are also expected to focus on air and missile defense cooperation and its been reported that the Multinational Force for Ukraine, which would be deployed after fighting ends, is to be declared ready, officials have been cited as saying.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.