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English NewsNewsWorldRussia-Ukraine War: 'Coalition Of The Willing' Meets In Paris To Reaffirm Support For Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War: 'Coalition Of The Willing' Meets In Paris To Reaffirm Support For Kyiv

Ukraine's allies are meeting in Paris for talks on continued military support for Kyiv. Meanwhile the EU's top diplomat said there's no consensus yet on more Russian sanctions. DW has more.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ukrainian drone strikes killed three near Moscow, injured two.
  • Russia foiled Ukraine's drone attacks on two airbases.
  • EU ministers lack agreement on 21st Russia sanctions package.
  • Western allies met in Paris to reaffirm Ukraine support.

 

The Coalition of the Willing, the Western allies who support Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion, are meeting in Paris.

The summit — launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support — will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said Friday.

At least 25 heads of state are attending the talks that take place a day before France's Bastille Day national holiday, among them Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The talks come at a "powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity", but also of "more favorable developments on the ground" for Kyiv, the Elysee said.

Coalition leaders are also expected to focus on air and missile defense cooperation and its been reported that the Multinational Force for Ukraine, which would be deployed after fighting ends, is to be declared ready, officials have been cited as saying.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

 

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting in Paris?

The meeting aims to reaffirm support for Ukraine, push for a ceasefire, and renew peace talks. It also focuses on air and missile defense cooperation and preparing a Multinational Force for Ukraine.

Has the EU reached an agreement on the 21st package of sanctions against Russia?

No, there is no agreement yet on the 21st package of sanctions. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated there are still some open questions.

What was the reported outcome of recent drone strikes in the Moscow region?

At least three people were killed in Pionersky and two injured in Solnechnogorsk. Local authorities reported 81 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the region overnight.

What did Russia's FSB claim regarding Ukrainian drone attacks?

The FSB claimed to have foiled Ukrainian drone strikes against two military air bases, Shagol and Ukrainka. They reported that the perpetrators and accomplices of these planned attacks have been detained.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 09:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War EU Sanctions Russia Drone Attack Paris Summit Ukraine War LIVE
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