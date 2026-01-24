Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUkraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas

Ukraine, Russia Hold Talks In Abu Dhabi, But No Breakthrough As Kyiv Resists Demands Over Donbas

Kyiv faces US pressure for peace, while Moscow demands Ukraine cede Donbas. Zelenskyy seeks security guarantees, but Putin insists on territorial concessions, a condition Ukraine rejects.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday for US-brokered talks focused on the most contentious issue of the nearly four-year war that is territory but showed no sign of compromise, even as Russian airstrikes deepened Ukraine’s worst energy crisis since the conflict began.

The talks come as Kyiv faces growing pressure from Washington to move towards a peace agreement in a war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Moscow is demanding that Ukraine cede its entire eastern industrial heartland of Donbas before it will consider halting the fighting.

Territory At The Heart Of Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the territorial question was central to the tripartite discussions involving Ukrainian, Russian and US officials, which are due to conclude on Saturday. Speaking on Telegram, Zelenskyy stressed that responsibility for ending the war lay with Moscow.

“The most important thing is that Russia should be ready to end this war, which it started,” he said, adding that he was in constant contact with Ukraine’s negotiating team but that it was too early to draw conclusions. “We’ll see how the conversation goes tomorrow and what the outcome will be.”

Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council and head of Kyiv’s delegation, said the talks addressed parameters for ending the war and outlined the “further logic of the negotiation process.”

US Pressure And Security Guarantees

The negotiations followed Zelenskiy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos a day earlier. Zelenskyy said on Friday that an agreement on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine was ready, and that he was awaiting confirmation from Trump on a date and venue to sign it.

Ukraine has repeatedly sought strong security guarantees from its Western allies as part of any peace deal, fearing a renewed Russian invasion. Moscow, however, has shown little sign of easing its military objectives.

Energy Infrastructure Under Heavy Fire

The Abu Dhabi talks are unfolding against the backdrop of intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The attacks have left major cities, including Kyiv, without reliable power and heating as temperatures fall well below freezing.

Maxim Timchenko, head of Ukraine’s largest private power producer, warned that the situation was approaching a “humanitarian catastrophe.” Speaking to Reuters, he said Ukraine urgently needs a ceasefire that would halt attacks on energy facilities.

Russia maintains that it favours a diplomatic solution but says it will continue pursuing its objectives through military means if negotiations fail. A major obstacle remains President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine surrender the roughly 20% of the Donetsk region it still controls about 5,000 square kilometres, a condition Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected.

Polls show little public support in Ukraine for territorial concessions, particularly for land Russian forces have failed to seize after years of grinding, attritional warfare. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Friday that Ukraine yielding all of Donbas was “a very important condition” for Moscow.

 

Related Video

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Ukrainian and Russian negotiators meet?

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday for US-brokered talks.

What is the main issue being discussed in the negotiations?

The main issue being discussed is territory, which is the most contentious issue of the nearly four-year war.

What is Russia demanding from Ukraine?

Russia is demanding that Ukraine cede its entire eastern industrial heartland of Donbas before it will consider halting the fighting.

What is Ukraine seeking in terms of security?

Ukraine has repeatedly sought strong security guarantees from its Western allies as part of any peace deal.

How are Russian airstrikes affecting Ukraine?

Intensified Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have left major cities without reliable power and heating.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 08:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abu Dhabi Ukraine RUSSIA Peace Talks
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Sheikh Hasina Calls Bangladesh 'Valley Of Death' From Exile, Says It's 'Bleeding, On Edge of Abyss'
Entertainment
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
ABP Exclusive | ‘Oscars, Cannes Are Byproducts’: Saurabh Shukla’s Zen Take As Homebound Misses The Academy Cut
World
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
No Sign Of Nuclear Weapons Use In 2025 India-Pakistan Conflict: IAEA Chief
India
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
'Sabrimala Gold Loss Probe Is Modi's Guarantee If BJP Wins': PM In Kerala
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Alert 2026: North India Blanketed in Snow: Srinagar Airport Halted, Hill Stations Turn Magical
Weather Alert: Heavy Snowfall Hits Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – Roads Closed, Tourism Thrives”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya Abhimukteshwaranand Continues Sangam Sit-In Amid Basant Panchami Controversy in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Massive Basant Panchami Celebrations in Dhar Bhojshala Amid Friday Jumma Prayers, Security Tightened
Breaking News: Sangeet Som Clashes with Meerut Police During CM Yogi Event, Viral Video Sparks Nationwide Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget