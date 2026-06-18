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HomeNewsWorldUkraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery Again As Russia Reports Massive Drone Attack On Capital

Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery Again As Russia Reports Massive Drone Attack On Capital

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones struck the refinery while Russian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed more than four dozen drones heading towards the capital.

Reported By : Ayesha Fatima | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ukraine struck a Moscow oil refinery early Thursday with drones.
  • This marked the facility's second reported attack this week.
  • Russian air defenses intercepted over four dozen incoming drones.
  • Attacks underscore Ukraine's focus on deep Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine struck a major oil refinery in Moscow early Thursday, marking the second reported attack on the facility this week as Kyiv continues to intensify long-range strikes against Russian energy infrastructure.

Russian officials said several drones hit the Moscow Oil Refinery in the southeastern district of Kapotnya during a large-scale overnight attack targeting the Russian capital.

The latest strike highlights Ukraine’s growing focus on energy facilities deep inside Russian territory, a strategy that has increasingly put critical infrastructure in the crosshairs of the conflict.

Moscow Reports Large-Scale Drone Assault

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said multiple drones struck the refinery while Russian air defence systems worked to counter the broader attack.

Writing on Telegram, Sobyanin said more than four dozen drones heading towards Moscow had been intercepted and destroyed by air defence forces.

The mayor described the incident as part of a major assault on the capital and said defensive operations were continuing.

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Refinery Targeted for Second Time This Week

The Moscow Oil Refinery, located in the Kapotnya district in the southeast of the city, was among the facilities reportedly hit during the attack.

The strike marks the second time this week that the refinery has come under attack, according to Russian officials.

Repeated attacks on the facility underscore Ukraine’s increasing use of long-range drone operations aimed at disrupting Russia’s energy sector and strategic infrastructure.

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Air Defences Continue Operations

Russian authorities said air defence units remained engaged in repelling the attack as drones continued to approach the capital.

“Air defence forces continue to repel a massive attack,” Sobyanin said in his Telegram post.

There was no immediate information from Russian officials regarding the extent of damage at the refinery or whether any casualties had been reported following the strikes.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What facility was targeted in Moscow?

Ukraine struck the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district. This marks the second reported attack on the facility this week.

What was the scale of the drone attack on Moscow?

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that over four dozen drones heading towards Moscow were intercepted and destroyed by air defense forces.

Why is Ukraine targeting Russian energy infrastructure?

Ukraine is intensifying long-range strikes against Russian energy infrastructure. This strategy aims to disrupt Russia's energy sector and strategic infrastructure.

Have Russian officials provided details on damage or casualties?

No immediate information was available from Russian officials regarding the extent of damage at the refinery. There were also no reports of casualties following the strikes.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ukraine Russia War Moscow Refinery
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