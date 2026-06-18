Ukraine Strikes Moscow Oil Refinery Again As Russia Reports Massive Drone Attack On Capital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine struck a Moscow oil refinery early Thursday with drones.

This marked the facility's second reported attack this week.

Russian air defenses intercepted over four dozen incoming drones.

Attacks underscore Ukraine's focus on deep Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine struck a major oil refinery in Moscow early Thursday, marking the second reported attack on the facility this week as Kyiv continues to intensify long-range strikes against Russian energy infrastructure.

Russian officials said several drones hit the Moscow Oil Refinery in the southeastern district of Kapotnya during a large-scale overnight attack targeting the Russian capital.

The latest strike highlights Ukraine’s growing focus on energy facilities deep inside Russian territory, a strategy that has increasingly put critical infrastructure in the crosshairs of the conflict.

Moscow Reports Large-Scale Drone Assault

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said multiple drones struck the refinery while Russian air defence systems worked to counter the broader attack.

Writing on Telegram, Sobyanin said more than four dozen drones heading towards Moscow had been intercepted and destroyed by air defence forces.

The mayor described the incident as part of a major assault on the capital and said defensive operations were continuing.

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Refinery Targeted for Second Time This Week

The Moscow Oil Refinery, located in the Kapotnya district in the southeast of the city, was among the facilities reportedly hit during the attack.

The strike marks the second time this week that the refinery has come under attack, according to Russian officials.

Repeated attacks on the facility underscore Ukraine’s increasing use of long-range drone operations aimed at disrupting Russia’s energy sector and strategic infrastructure.

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Air Defences Continue Operations

Russian authorities said air defence units remained engaged in repelling the attack as drones continued to approach the capital.

“Air defence forces continue to repel a massive attack,” Sobyanin said in his Telegram post.

There was no immediate information from Russian officials regarding the extent of damage at the refinery or whether any casualties had been reported following the strikes.