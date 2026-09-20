Ukraine Launches Biggest Drone Attack On Russia, Over 1,000 Drones Used; 2 Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine launched its biggest drone attack, hitting Moscow region.

Attacks killed two, damaged refinery, causing widespread evacuations.

Zelensky praised long-range strikes on Russian oil and logistics.

Ukraine has launched what has been described as its biggest drone attack on Russia, with more than 1,000 drones reportedly used in the assault.

According to Al Jazeera, at least two people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Moscow and the wider Moscow region on the final day of Russia’s parliamentary elections. A major oil refinery facility was also damaged.

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 1,600 drones had been intercepted, including 450 that were heading towards the capital.

Two Killed In Moscow Region Attacks

Moscow Governor Andrei Vorobyov said two separate Ukrainian attacks killed a 44-year-old woman and an elderly man.

He said a drone hit a 21-storey building, triggering a fire and prompting the evacuation of around 400 people. A facility at the Moscow oil refinery was also damaged, with emergency services deployed at the site.

Vorobyov described the assault as the largest attack of its kind and accused Ukraine of trying to interfere with Russia’s three-day elections.

He said on Telegram that the unprecedented attack was clearly intended to disrupt the elections, but claimed the attempt had failed.

The refinery has also been targeted in Ukrainian attacks in recent months, according to the report.

Zelensky Praises Long-Range Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the attacks, saying the country’s long-range strikes had a major impact in the Moscow region overnight.

Zelensky said key Russian oil facilities and logistics centres supporting the war effort were targeted, describing them as assets worth billions of dollars that help keep the “war machine” running.

Russia Reports Deaths In Drone Attack

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported that the head of Russia’s Central Election Commission said two people were killed in a drone attack on a civilian bus in the part of Ukraine’s Kherson region controlled by Russia. One of those killed was an election official.

Al Jazeera, citing its reporter, described the overnight assault as one of the biggest single-day attacks on Russia since the war began.

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Russia Strikes Kyiv Overnight

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Russia carried out overnight attacks on Kyiv, killing at least four people, including three children.

The attacks came as Russia and Ukraine continued to intensify long-range strikes against each other.