Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUkraine Hits Russian Weapons Factory, Fuel Hub As Cross-Border Attacks Escalate

Ukraine Hits Russian Weapons Factory, Fuel Hub As Cross-Border Attacks Escalate

The two attacks, in Volgograd and Vladimir regions, are part of President Zelenskyy's strategy to bring the war to the Russian people and force Putin into peace negotiations.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Ukraine continued attacks deep in Russian territory on Saturday, striking premises in the city of Volgograd that produce advanced weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a second major strike, Kyiv said Ukrainian drones hit an oil pumping station that delivers fuel to Russia's capital, Moscow.

The two attacks came a day after Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone assaults in the four-and-a-half-year-old war, targeting a dozen Russian regions, Crimea and shipping at sea.

What Do We Know About The Ukrainian Strikes?

Zelenskyy wrote on X that Ukrainian-made FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit the Titan-Barrikady facility in Volgograd in southwestern Russia, which he described as a “major industrial complex.”

He said Russia produces "artillery systems and specialized military equipment, including components for missile launch systems" at the site.

The strikes caused a fire at the ‌⁠plant, Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram app.

Ukraine's General Staff said the facility makes equipment for missile systems, including self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles for the Iskander-M missile system.

Russia confirmed the attack, with regional Governor Andrei Bocharov writing on Telegram that at least 10 people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Bocharvo said the production facilities of one plant were damaged,

Around the same time Saturday, Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian oil pumping station crucial for Moscow's fuel supply, Ukraine's SBU Security Service said.

The strikes hit a technical building at the facility owned by the state-owned oil pipeline giant, Transneft.

The facility is based in Vtorovo, near the capital of the Vladimir region, east of Moscow.

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the strike, the second successful attack on the pumping station in a month.

Russian Strikes Leave Several Dead, Injured In Ukraine

Russia, meanwhile, launched strikes on at least three regions of Ukraine overnight, killing two people and wounding more than 20, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and two were injured when drones and aerial bombs struck two districts more than 30 times, an official wrote on Telegram.

A 66-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack on a house in the northern Sumy region, according to the regional military governor.

The governor spoke of "a massive attack" elsewhere in the same region bordering Russia that injured 10 people.

Strikes on the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia injured nine, including two children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Also on Saturday, the RIA news agency reported that Russian forces ‌have seized the village ​of ​Novoskeliuvate ‌in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 12:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine Attack Vladimir Volgograd
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Ukraine Hits Russian Weapons Factory, Fuel Hub As Cross-Border Attacks Escalate
Ukraine Hits Russian Weapons Factory, Fuel Hub As Cross-Border Attacks Escalate
World
Pakistan: Explosion, Heavy Gunfire Reported Near Rangers Headquarters In Karachi; 3 Killed Including Suicide Bomber
Pakistan: Explosion, Heavy Gunfire Reported In Karachi; 3 Killed Including Suicide Bomber
World
Europe Heatwave Turns Deadly: 4 Children Die, 55 Drownings; AC Panic Buying Begins
Europe Heatwave Turns Deadly: 4 Children Die, 55 Drownings; AC Panic Buying Begins
World
'Only Handful Of Issues Left': US Envoy Says India Trade Deal Will Be Completed In Next Few Weeks Or Months
'Only Handful Of Issues Left': US Envoy Says India Trade Deal Will Be Completed Soon
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Washington's Secret Deal Ignites Beirut Fire; Khamenei's Final Journey to Draw 20 Million
CITY ALERT: Chaos in Mumbai’s Malad Mall After ₹1 Sale Announcement Triggers Massive Crowd Rush
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Bank Staff Under Scanner as Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Intensifies Further
CRIME UPDATE: Siya's Parents Questioned as Police Deepen Probe into Ketan Murder Conspiracy Case
POLITICAL UPDATE: RCP Singh Meets Nitish Kumar Amid JDU Rift, Supporters Allege Leaders Blocked Access
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget