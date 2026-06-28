Ukraine Hits Russian Weapons Factory, Fuel Hub As Cross-Border Attacks Escalate

Edited by: Wesley Dockery

Ukraine continued attacks deep in Russian territory on Saturday, striking premises in the city of Volgograd that produce advanced weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a second major strike, Kyiv said Ukrainian drones hit an oil pumping station that delivers fuel to Russia's capital, Moscow.

The two attacks came a day after Ukraine launched one of its biggest drone assaults in the four-and-a-half-year-old war, targeting a dozen Russian regions, Crimea and shipping at sea.

What Do We Know About The Ukrainian Strikes?

Zelenskyy wrote on X that Ukrainian-made FP-5 Flamingo missiles hit the Titan-Barrikady facility in Volgograd in southwestern Russia, which he described as a “major industrial complex.”

He said Russia produces "artillery systems and specialized military equipment, including components for missile launch systems" at the site.

The strikes caused a fire at the ‌⁠plant, Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram app.

Ukraine's General Staff said the facility makes equipment for missile systems, including self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles for the Iskander-M missile system.

Russia confirmed the attack, with regional Governor Andrei Bocharov writing on Telegram that at least 10 people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Bocharvo said the production facilities of one plant were damaged,

Around the same time Saturday, Ukrainian drones attacked a Russian oil pumping station crucial for Moscow's fuel supply, Ukraine's SBU Security Service said.

The strikes hit a technical building at the facility owned by the state-owned oil pipeline giant, Transneft.

The facility is based in Vtorovo, near the capital of the Vladimir region, east of Moscow.

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the strike, the second successful attack on the pumping station in a month.

Russian Strikes Leave Several Dead, Injured In Ukraine

Russia, meanwhile, launched strikes on at least three regions of Ukraine overnight, killing two people and wounding more than 20, according to Ukrainian authorities.

In the central eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was killed and two were injured when drones and aerial bombs struck two districts more than 30 times, an official wrote on Telegram.

A 66-year-old man was killed in a Russian drone attack on a house in the northern Sumy region, according to the regional military governor.

The governor spoke of "a massive attack" elsewhere in the same region bordering Russia that injured 10 people.

Strikes on the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia injured nine, including two children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Also on Saturday, the RIA news agency reported that Russian forces ‌have seized the village ​of ​Novoskeliuvate ‌in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.