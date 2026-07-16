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English NewsNewsWorldUkraine Gets New Prime Minister As Zelenskyy Reshuffles Government During War With Russia

Ukraine Gets New Prime Minister As Zelenskyy Reshuffles Government During War With Russia

It is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's second Cabinet shakeup in a year. He faces criticism for dismissing reformist Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Follow DW for more.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ukraine appointed Naftogaz chief Koretskyi as Prime Minister.
  • Russia, Ukraine escalated attacks on Black Sea shipping lanes.
  • Turkey offered peace talks; UK's Starmer reaffirmed Ukraine support.

 

Ukraine's lawmakers voted Thursday to appoint President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nominee, Sergii Koretskyi, the chair of state energy company Naftogaz, as prime minister.

Koretskyi replaces Yulia Svyrydenko, who resigned this week as Zelenskyy seeks to make "necessary changes to the Ukrainian government."

Zelenskyy said Koretskyi was the most appropriate candidate for the government's priority of preparing Ukraine for another difficult winter, citing the Naftogaz chief's experience in the energy sector.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

 

Before You Go

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures

Frequently Asked Questions

What major changes are occurring in Ukraine's government?

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko resigned, prompting a cabinet reshuffle. Sergii Koretskyi, the Naftogaz chief, has been appointed as the new Prime Minister.

What is happening with shipping in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov?

Russia and Ukraine are intensifying attacks on shipping lanes in these seas, a vital corridor for global grain exports. Ukraine claims to have struck many Russian vessels.

What was the purpose of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent visit to Kyiv?

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Kyiv for the final time to meet President Zelenskyy and affirm the UK's 'cast-iron support' for Ukraine.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 16 Jul 2026 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine Government Reshuffle Sergii Koretskyi Ukraine Prime Minister
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