Ukraine Gets New Prime Minister As Zelenskyy Reshuffles Government During War

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukraine appointed Naftogaz chief Koretskyi as Prime Minister.

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Ukraine's lawmakers voted Thursday to appoint President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's nominee, Sergii Koretskyi, the chair of state energy company Naftogaz, as prime minister.

Koretskyi replaces Yulia Svyrydenko, who resigned this week as Zelenskyy seeks to make "necessary changes to the Ukrainian government."

Zelenskyy said Koretskyi was the most appropriate candidate for the government's priority of preparing Ukraine for another difficult winter, citing the Naftogaz chief's experience in the energy sector.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.