UK To Recognise Palestine As A State In Sept Unless Israel Agrees To Gaza Ceasefire, Says PM Starmer

UK PM Starmer stated Britain might recognise Palestine by September if Israel doesn't achieve a Gaza ceasefire, allow aid, and commit to a two-state solution. He also demanded Hamas release hostages and disarm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:22 PM (IST)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday that Britain could officially recognise a Palestinian state as early as September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and takes concrete steps toward lasting peace, including allowing the UN to bring in aid. 

According to a report by the Associated Press, Starmer summoned his Cabinet for an unusual summer meeting focused solely on the escalating crisis in Gaza. During this high-level session, he laid out clear conditions for Israel: “Britain will recognize a state of Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, reaches a ceasefire, makes clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process that delivers a two state solution."

Starmer also told Hamas to release all hostages, agree to a ceasefire, and “accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza, and commit to disarmament.”

In a televised address following the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister made it clear that his government will review in September “how far the parties have met these steps” before deciding on the recognition.

Britain has traditionally backed the vision of an independent Palestinian state coexisting alongside Israel, though successive governments have maintained that official recognition should be part of a broader negotiated two-state solution.

The pressure for the UK to move toward formal recognition has grown rapidly. Just last week, French President Emmanuel Macron revealed his country’s intention to become the first major Western power to recognise a Palestinian state in September, intensifying calls for Britain to follow, AP reported.

Over 250 members of Parliament have signed a letter urging immediate recognition of Palestinian statehood.

Despite outlining a series of firm conditions, Starmer underscored Britain’s broader stance that “statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.”

Starmer's announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump acknowledged "real starvation" crisis in Gaza, saying that the "children look very hungry". He also said that US will set up food centers in Gaza.

"That's real starvation stuff, I see it, and you can't fake that," Trump said. "We have to get the kids fed."

"We're giving money and things," Trump said, adding that he wants to ensure Gazans get "every ounce of food."

On being asked if Israel had done whatever it could to avoid aby civilian casualties, Trump replied: "Nobody’s done anything great over there. The whole place is a mess … I told Israel maybe they have to do it a different way.”

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu United Kingdom Keir Starmer Isarel Gaza Conflict
