UK To Deploy Typhoon Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid Rising Houthi Attacks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Britain deploys Typhoon jets, transport, advisers to defend Saudi.

Deployment targets escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks.

Houthi conflict led to Saudi economic conference postponement.

Reported by: Patrick Große with Reuters, AFP, AP | Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

Britain will deploy Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to help defend the kingdom against increasing attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

The aircraft will protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from drones and missiles, the Ministry of Defense said. They will not carry out offensive strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

"The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable," British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said.

He particularly condemned attacks on Riyadh's international airport, which has been targeted 20 times since the beginning of October.

Strikes on the airport have killed at least 18 people and wounded hundreds this month, according to reports.

What additional military support is Britain providing?

The deployment follows a request from Saudi Arabia and expands military assistance announced by London in September.

Britain will also send an Atlas A400M military transport aircraft and military advisers. It has extended its offer to provide air-to-air refueling for Saudi aircraft operating against the Houthis for another 90 days.

The announcement comes as Yemen's civil war continues to escalate following the collapse of a years-long truce in September.

Houthi attacks have increasingly targeted Saudi oil facilities and civilian infrastructure. The rebels have also imposed a naval blockade and attacked tankers, disrupting oil exports and pushing up energy prices.

Inside Yemen, authorities said a Houthi strike on Monday killed 58 people at a training camp for Saudi-backed government security forces.

Saudi Arabia and the United States accuse Iran of supporting the Houthis, an allegation Tehran denies.

How is the conflict affecting Saudi Arabia's economy?

Saudi Arabia has postponed its flagship Future Investment Initiative conference, informally known as "Davos in the Desert," until 2027.

The event, originally scheduled for October 26-29, was expected to attract leading international financiers.

According to media reports, major banks and private equity firms had raised security concerns about attending the event.

The conference is a key part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract foreign investment and diversify its economy away from oil.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.