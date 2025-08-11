Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUK PM Starmer's Warning To Illegal Immigrants As 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' Scheme Expanded: ‘You Will Face…’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that if illegal immigrants enter the country and commit a crime, then they will be deported as soon as possible. He has vowed to put an end to what he describes "a business run by criminal gangs".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 09:02 PM (IST)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday issued a strict warning to illegal, saying that those who enter the country illegally will "face detention" and will have to return. The development comes amid UK's expansion of its "deport now appeal later" scheme, which has now been expanded to 23 countries, including India. This scheme is aimed at "securing borders" through systematic immigration reform. 

"If you come to this country illegally, you will face detention and return. If you come to this country and commit a crime, we will deport you as soon as possible," Keir Starmer said in a post on X, signalling a tough stance on border security.

Starmer posted another post which said that foreign criminals have been exploiting Britain's immigration system for "far too long," and that they have continued to stay in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on.

"That ends now. If foreign nationals break the law, they will be deported at the earliest opportunity," he added.

'Will End This Vile Trade': Starmer On Illegal Immigration

In a statement on Sunday, the UK Home Office announced a major expansion of its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' scheme. Starmer on Sunday warned that if migrants come to the UK and commit a crime, then "you don't get to stay here". "You will face deportation at the earliest opportunity."

In another post on X on Saturday, the UK Prime Minister had asserted that he won't stand for illegal workers who try to cheat the country's immigration system, adding that it was unfair to those who abide by the rules.

"We’ve already arrested hundreds of delivery riders working illegally across the country. We won’t stop there — we’ve invested £5 million to boost immigration enforcement teams," he added in an X post.

Starmer has been constantly issuing warning to immigrants against crossing into the country illegally. He had earlier said that if anyone enters the UK "on a small boat, you will face detention and return. I meant it".

Last week, the UK detained its first small-boat migrants under a “one in, one out” returns agreement with France. An undisclosed number of migrants who had entered the country by boat were placed in an immigration removal centre, awaiting transfer to France.

"No gimmicks, just results. If you break the law to enter this country, you will face being sent back. When I say I will stop at nothing to secure our borders, I mean it," Starmer said at the time.

The UK Prime Minister also described illegal migration as a “business” run by organised criminal gangs, which has led to hundreds of deaths in the Channel.

"My government is putting an end to this vile trade with a groundbreaking returns deal, smashing the business model and securing our borders," Starmer added.

 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
United Kingdom Keir Starmer
