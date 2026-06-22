UK PM Keir Starmer Announces Resignation Amid Labour Party Pressure

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday amid mounting pressure from the Labour Party. Starmer said he'll step down as UK Labour Party leader, but will remain the prime minister until his successor is chosen. With his resignation, Starmer has become the sixth British prime minister to leave office in the past decade, paving way for UK to now get its seventh leader.

Starmer brought an abrupt end to a premiership that began with Labour's landslide election victory in 2024 but became increasingly overshadowed by falling public support and growing unrest within his own party.

His departure follows weeks of speculation about his political future and intensifying pressure from Labour lawmakers, many of whom had concluded that a change in leadership was necessary ahead of the next electoral cycle.

"Every decision I have taken is about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign," he stated, while addressing the nation from the Downing Street.

Pressure Mounted Despite Public Defiance

Until recently, Starmer had publicly rejected suggestions that he would step aside, insisting he would contest any challenge to his leadership.

"I will run, I will stand," he said last week when asked about the possibility of a Labour leadership contest. "I've said repeatedly I'm not going to walk away from that."

However, concerns over Labour's declining popularity, sluggish economic growth, persistent cost-of-living pressures and dissatisfaction within the parliamentary party steadily eroded his authority.

Senior Labour figure Charlie Falconer said over the weekend that Starmer had "absolutely no authority" left and called for an orderly transition.

"There should be an agreed transition process in which Andy and Keir cooperate as to when the handover should take place," he told the BBC.

Andy Burnham Emerges As Leading Contender

Starmer's resignation comes as Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Greater Manchester, prepares to take his seat in the House of Commons after winning a special election in Makerfield.

Burnham's decisive victory, in which he secured nearly 55 per cent of the vote, has strengthened his position as a potential successor.

His remarks following the win were widely interpreted as a signal of his national ambitions.

"Everyone knows that politics isn't working," Burnham said. "Everyone can feel that the country isn't where it should be. Tonight could, just could, be the turning point."

While Burnham is considered a frontrunner, a leadership contest may not be uncontested. Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who resigned from the cabinet last month in protest against Starmer's leadership, has already indicated he would enter the race.

Trump Weighs In

Even before the resignation became official, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the speculation surrounding Starmer's future.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The comments reflected increasingly strained relations between the two leaders in recent months, particularly over differences relating to the conflict involving Iran.