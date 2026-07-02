UK Minister Lisa Nandy Quits X, Says Platform 'Favours Abuse And Misinformation'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced her departure from X.

She cited the platform's shift towards abuse and misinformation.

Her department will also withdraw, not supporting this direction.

Britain's Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced that she is leaving X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, saying it has evolved into a space that prioritises abuse and misinformation over meaningful public discussion.

In a post on the platform on Thursday, Nandy confirmed that she would no longer use X and said her department would also withdraw from it.

"I've decided to leave this platform and my department will too," Nandy said.

'Not Healthy For Democracy'

Explaining her decision, Nandy criticised the direction the platform has taken.

I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too.



A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate.



It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it. — Lisa Nandy MP (@lisanandy) July 2, 2026

"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don't want to support it," she stated.

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Department Also Exits Platform

Nandy said users who wish to follow her updates can do so on other social media platforms.

"You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @LisaNandyMP".

She also confirmed that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will no longer use X.

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