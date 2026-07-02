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English NewsNewsWorldUK Minister Lisa Nandy Quits X, Says Platform 'Favours Abuse And Misinformation'

UK Minister Lisa Nandy Quits X, Says Platform 'Favours Abuse And Misinformation'

In a post on the platform on Thursday, Nandy confirmed that she would no longer use X and said her department would also withdraw from it.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced her departure from X.
  • She cited the platform's shift towards abuse and misinformation.
  • Her department will also withdraw, not supporting this direction.

Britain's Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced that she is leaving X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk, saying it has evolved into a space that prioritises abuse and misinformation over meaningful public discussion.

In a post on the platform on Thursday, Nandy confirmed that she would no longer use X and said her department would also withdraw from it.

"I've decided to leave this platform and my department will too," Nandy said.

'Not Healthy For Democracy'

Explaining her decision, Nandy criticised the direction the platform has taken.

"A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don't want to support it," she stated.

ALSO READ: Japan Plans 'Updated' Free And Open Indo-Pacific With India To Address China Concern

Department Also Exits Platform

Nandy said users who wish to follow her updates can do so on other social media platforms.

"You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @LisaNandyMP".

She also confirmed that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will no longer use X.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lisa Nandy leaving X?

Lisa Nandy is leaving X because she believes the platform now prioritises abuse and misinformation over meaningful public discussion. She stated it is not healthy for democracy or communities.

Will Lisa Nandy's department also withdraw from X?

Yes, Lisa Nandy confirmed that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will also cease to use X. Her department will follow her in leaving the platform.

Where can users follow Lisa Nandy after she leaves X?

Users can follow Lisa Nandy for updates on her other social media platforms. She mentioned Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, all under the handle @LisaNandyMP.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 11:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK Misinformation UK Culture Minister Quits X UK Culture Minister Lisa Nandy Lisa Nandy UK Department Of Culture
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