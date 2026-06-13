UK Court Jails Indian-Origin Man For 34 Years Over Kidnap, Torture And Rape Of Woman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man sentenced 34 years for kidnap, torture, rape.

Woman abducted after refusing suspicious suitcase delivery request.

Held for day, abused; mother preserved crucial evidence.

Victim urges survivors not to carry abuse shame.

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in the United Kingdom after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and raping a 24-year-old woman in a case that investigators described as exceptionally violent and disturbing. The sentence was handed down by Isleworth Crown Court on Friday after 34-year-old Gagandeep Singh was found guilty earlier this year of multiple serious offences, including two counts of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Under the terms of the sentence, Singh will spend 28 years in custody before serving an additional six-year extended licence period. He will not be eligible for parole until he has completed at least 18 years of his prison term.

Woman Abducted After Refusing Request

The case stems from an incident in June 2024, when the victim was allegedly targeted after refusing to carry a suspicious suitcase from Thailand to the United Kingdom. According to prosecutors, masked men intercepted the woman upon her arrival at Birmingham Airport and transported her to a property in Hanwell, west London, as per a report. There, she was held against her will for more than a day and subjected to prolonged abuse.

During the trial, the court heard that the victim was “punched in the face, beaten, stripped, whipped, burnt and raped” before eventually being released. She was also allegedly threatened and warned against reporting the crimes.

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Evidence Preserved By Mother Proved Crucial

Initially, the woman was reluctant to approach law enforcement authorities due to fears for her safety and that of those around her. Instead, she confided in her mother, who carefully preserved clothing, medical records and other materials that later became key pieces of evidence in the investigation.

The evidence helped detectives build a case that ultimately led to Singh's arrest, prosecution and conviction.

Detective Constable Abdul praised the survivor's determination throughout the investigation and trial process.

"They thank her for that trust and for the patience, bravery and determination she has shown throughout this investigation and the trial that followed. Her courage in the face of such awful crimes is a testament to her hugely impressive strength and resilience."

Survivor Urges Victims Not To Carry Shame

In a statement released through police, the victim spoke about the fear she experienced before deciding to cooperate with the investigation. She said, "I never wanted to contact the police. It felt daunting and I was left thinking that if I did, I could be putting myself and the people around me in danger."

She also offered words of encouragement to other survivors of abuse.

"To anyone who has experienced abuse, sexual or otherwise, please remember this: we are not the ones who should carry shame. We survive, and we go on to live again," she said.

Her mother also praised the response of the Metropolitan Police, saying officers treated the matter with professionalism and sensitivity from the outset.

"When I contacted the Metropolitan Police, they responded with professionalism and sensitivity and reassured me that she could report this too, as a third party," she said.

She added that despite her daughter's hesitation to proceed initially, investigators continued examining the allegations because of their severity.

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Family Welcomes Conviction

The victim's family said the conviction has provided a degree of closure after a traumatic ordeal.

Her mother said that the efforts of investigators and prosecutors had helped ensure justice was served and that "their actions have given us a sense of closure, and we are reassured that a dangerous individual has now been removed from the streets."