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HomeNewsWorldUK Court Jails Indian-Origin Man For 34 Years Over Kidnap, Torture And Rape Of Woman

UK Court Jails Indian-Origin Man For 34 Years Over Kidnap, Torture And Rape Of Woman

A UK court sentenced Indian-origin man Gagandeep Singh to 34 years for kidnapping, torturing and raping a woman in a case police called brutal.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man sentenced 34 years for kidnap, torture, rape.
  • Woman abducted after refusing suspicious suitcase delivery request.
  • Held for day, abused; mother preserved crucial evidence.
  • Victim urges survivors not to carry abuse shame.

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in the United Kingdom after being convicted of kidnapping, torturing and raping a 24-year-old woman in a case that investigators described as exceptionally violent and disturbing. The sentence was handed down by Isleworth Crown Court on Friday after 34-year-old Gagandeep Singh was found guilty earlier this year of multiple serious offences, including two counts of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Under the terms of the sentence, Singh will spend 28 years in custody before serving an additional six-year extended licence period. He will not be eligible for parole until he has completed at least 18 years of his prison term.

Woman Abducted After Refusing Request

The case stems from an incident in June 2024, when the victim was allegedly targeted after refusing to carry a suspicious suitcase from Thailand to the United Kingdom. According to prosecutors, masked men intercepted the woman upon her arrival at Birmingham Airport and transported her to a property in Hanwell, west London, as per a report. There, she was held against her will for more than a day and subjected to prolonged abuse.

During the trial, the court heard that the victim was “punched in the face, beaten, stripped, whipped, burnt and raped” before eventually being released. She was also allegedly threatened and warned against reporting the crimes.

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Evidence Preserved By Mother Proved Crucial

Initially, the woman was reluctant to approach law enforcement authorities due to fears for her safety and that of those around her. Instead, she confided in her mother, who carefully preserved clothing, medical records and other materials that later became key pieces of evidence in the investigation.

The evidence helped detectives build a case that ultimately led to Singh's arrest, prosecution and conviction.

Detective Constable Abdul praised the survivor's determination throughout the investigation and trial process.

"They thank her for that trust and for the patience, bravery and determination she has shown throughout this investigation and the trial that followed. Her courage in the face of such awful crimes is a testament to her hugely impressive strength and resilience."

Survivor Urges Victims Not To Carry Shame

In a statement released through police, the victim spoke about the fear she experienced before deciding to cooperate with the investigation. She said, "I never wanted to contact the police. It felt daunting and I was left thinking that if I did, I could be putting myself and the people around me in danger."

She also offered words of encouragement to other survivors of abuse.

"To anyone who has experienced abuse, sexual or otherwise, please remember this: we are not the ones who should carry shame. We survive, and we go on to live again," she said.

Her mother also praised the response of the Metropolitan Police, saying officers treated the matter with professionalism and sensitivity from the outset.

"When I contacted the Metropolitan Police, they responded with professionalism and sensitivity and reassured me that she could report this too, as a third party," she said.

She added that despite her daughter's hesitation to proceed initially, investigators continued examining the allegations because of their severity.

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Family Welcomes Conviction

The victim's family said the conviction has provided a degree of closure after a traumatic ordeal.

Her mother said that the efforts of investigators and prosecutors had helped ensure justice was served and that "their actions have given us a sense of closure, and we are reassured that a dangerous individual has now been removed from the streets."

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Gagandeep Singh sentenced for?

Gagandeep Singh received a 34-year sentence for kidnapping, torturing, and raping a 24-year-old woman in the UK. He was found guilty of multiple serious offenses including rape, kidnap, and false imprisonment.

How long will Gagandeep Singh serve in prison?

Gagandeep Singh was sentenced to 34 years in prison. He will spend 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended license period and will not be eligible for parole until after 18 years.

What led to the victim's abduction?

The victim was targeted in June 2024 after she refused to carry a suspicious suitcase from Thailand to the United Kingdom. Masked men then intercepted her upon arrival at Birmingham Airport.

How was crucial evidence preserved in the case?

The victim's mother preserved key evidence, including clothing and medical records, after her daughter initially hesitated to report the crime. This evidence was crucial for detectives in building their case.

What message did the survivor share with other abuse victims?

The survivor urged others who have experienced abuse not to carry shame, stating,

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 01:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
United Kingdom Rape Case Gagandeep Singh CRime News
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