UK Arrests Dual National In RAF Fairford Probe Amid Iran Link Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom British police arrested dual national concerning airbase security incident.

UK PM suggested Iranian involvement, strongly rejected by Tehran.

Five men arrested; petrol found, but no explosives discovered.

Reported by: Kieran Burke with AP, AFP | Edited by: Zac Crellin

Police in the United Kingdom on Thursday said that another man had been arrested as part of the investigation into Sunday's security incident at a US-run air base in Gloucestershire.

The arrest of the dual UK-Iranian national came after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the BBC there were "strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford."

Iran's embassy in London earlier said it "categorically rejects and strongly condemns" speculation it was involved while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Burnham was "barking up the wrong tree."

What police have said

Counter terrorism police said that a 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national was arrested in London "on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006."

They said that a second man who is a UK national was also questioned under caution and that searches of two properties had taken place.

"The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry," said Counter Terrorism Policing's Vicki Evans.

"As we've made clear, we're looking at all possible angles — including possible foreign state involvement. I'd like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this investigation," Evans said.

Sunday's events at RAF Fairford

Five men in their 20s, all from the London area and with British citizenship, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of explosives and terror offenses close to the RAF Fairford air base, which has been used by American bombers to strike Iran.

They were wearing face coverings.

Police seized three "suspicious" white vans and evacuated around 85 households in the vicinity, bringing in bomb disposal teams.

Police said a quantity of petrol was but no explosive devices were found in the vans.

The suspects have since been released on bail in a move questioned by US President Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

