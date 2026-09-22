UK Arrests 65-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Links To 1994 Rwanda Genocide

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UK authorities arrested man linked to Rwandan genocide.

Suspect's previous extradition to Rwanda was halted 2017.

Man allegedly directed, incited 1994 Rwandan genocide murders.

UK continues investigations for more genocide suspects nationally.

Reported by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez with AFP, Reuters, AP | Edited by: Wesley Dockery

UK authorities arrested and charged a man on Monday over alleged links to the Rwandan genocide, prosecutors and the London police said. It was the first arrest of its kind, although authorities have been pursuing the case for several years.

The 65-year-old man has been charged with one count of being an ancillary to genocide and six offenses of aiding crimes against humanity in Rwanda, officials said.

"This case demonstrates the UK is not a safe haven for individuals suspected of committing international crimes," said Commander Helen Flanagan, head of counterterror policing.

The Rwandan genocide took place in 1994, where over 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate ethnic Hutus ⁠were killed in a 100-day rampage, orchestrated and led by the Hutu ruling majority. Local officials and ordinary citizens were involved in the mass killing.

UK law allows prosecutors to bring charges for some international offenses, including genocide and crimes against humanity, even if the crimes were committed abroad.

It is the latest case of an arrest in Europe of someone linked to Rwanda's genocide. In July, a German-Rwandan national was arrested for charges of taking part in the genocide and killing one person himself.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, a man was sentenced to life in prison for having taken part in attacks on homes, including launching a grenade on sheltering Tutsi civilians.

Suspect underwent name change

UK's Metropolitan Police war crimes investigators opened the case against the suspect in 2019, following a request by the Rwandan government.

The 65-year-old is originally from Kigali but lived in London at the time of the arrest.

He reportedly entered the UK as an asylum seeker in 1998, according to Rwandan Justice Minister Tharcisse Karugarama.

After being granted British citizenship in 2004, the man underwent a name change, and two years later, he was arrested over his connection to the genocide.

His extradition to Rwanda, along with four other men, was ultimately halted by a British UK court in 2017.

The failed extradition prompted the Rwandan government to urge UK authorities to investigate the matter themselves.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's counterterror division, said the man is "alleged to have directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others."

Authorities say investigations are ongoing for more suspects who are linked to the Rwandan genocide currently living in Britain.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.