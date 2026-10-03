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English NewsNewsWorldUK: 2 Iranians Charged Over Alleged Plot To Attack Jewish Targets In Manchester

UK: 2 Iranians Charged Over Alleged Plot To Attack Jewish Targets In Manchester

The pair were arrested on the eve of Yom Kippur and later charged with plotting to attack Jewish targets in Manchester.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 11:37 PM (IST)

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

Two Iranian nationals charged with plotting acts of terrorism against the United Kingdom's Jewish community were remanded in custody by a court in London on Saturday.

The pair were detained on September 20, the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The case only came to light on Friday when the two men were charged, just days after another terror plot, which the UK has linked to Iran, was foiled.

What do we know about the case?

Prosecutor Mark Luckett told Westminster Magistrates' Court that Rahman S., 34, and Salam ‌A., 36, are accused of carrying out "hostile reconnaissance" on Jewish targets in Manchester, in northern England.

He said the two men planned to use a "homemade explosive device" and had allegedly been in contact with a third party, an Iranian national, most likely operating from within Iran.

The contact is alleged to have given the pair instructions on how ‌to put together a homemade device from chlorine and brake fluid, the court heard.

Luckett said the two suspects had used online resources, including images, plans and maps, to identify and research potential attack sites.

He told the court that the targets included the Manchester Jewish Museum and the Heaton Park synagogue, where two Jewish worshippers were killed in a knife attack a year ago on Friday.

The two Iranian suspects had arrived in Britain in small boats that crossed the English Channel from mainland Europe, Luckett added.

One had been granted asylum, while the other's application is still pending, the court heard.

The pair did not enter a plea and were remanded in custody until their next hearing at London's Old Bailey on October 23.

Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator of counterterror policing, said the plot was believed to be isolated and there was no ongoing public threat.

Police find no link to RAF Fairford plot

Evans also said the Manchester plot was "not connected in any way" to the suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford last weekend, which Prime Minister Andy Burnham said showed "strong indications" of Iranian involvement.

Also on Saturday, police said a dual British-Iranian national, arrested on Thursday in connection with the RAF Fairford plot, was released on police bail.

The 25-year-old was the sixth person arrested and then bailed as the investigation continues.

Police said the five other men held are all British nationals in their 20s and from London.

Police uncovered the RAF Fairford plot when a farmer spotted suspicious white vans near the base early on Sunday morning and called the authorities. Officers found petrol inside the vans, but no explosives.

UK media reported this week that one of the suspects dialled the police about an hour earlier, though that has not been confirmed.

Tehran has rejected as baseless accusations of targeting RAF Fairford, which lies 90 miles (145 kilometers) west of London and has been used by US bombers to strike Iran.

The UK remains on high alert for potential threats from Russia and Iran.

Iran has previously used proxies to commit crimes on British soil, including repeated attacks and plots against Jewish targets, as well as against dissidents.

Antisemitic attacks more broadly have risen sharply since Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 11:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
London UK Iran
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