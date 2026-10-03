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English NewsNewsWorldFlydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Crash Axe, Tried To Seize Plane In ‘Terrorist Act’: UAE

Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Crash Axe, Tried To Seize Plane In ‘Terrorist Act’: UAE

Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain: UAE officials say a Flydubai co-pilot attacked the captain with a crash axe and tried to seize control of the Israel-bound plane in a "terrorist act".

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Co-pilot attacked captain using crash axe mid-flight.
  • UAE declared incident a terrorist act; plane nearly crashed.
  • Passengers intervened, averting crash; captain survived, plane diverted.

Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain: The United Arab Emirates has provided fresh details about the mid-air assault aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying the co-pilot used the aircraft's emergency crash axe to attack the captain and attempted to take control of the plane. The UAE attorney general described the incident as a "terrorist act", offering the most detailed official account so far of the confrontation inside the cockpit. The aircraft reportedly went into a sharp descent during the episode, raising the risk of a crash before passengers and others aboard intervened.

Crash Axe Used In Cockpit

According to UAE officials, the first officer took the crash axe mounted inside the cockpit and used it against the captain.

The co-pilot then allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft. Officials said the plane came dangerously close to crashing during the incident.

There were 182 people aboard the flight, according to the latest account from UAE authorities. Earlier reports had put the number of passengers and crew at 174.

The attack was ultimately stopped after people on board intervened. The captain survived the assault, while the aircraft was brought under control and diverted for an emergency landing.

ALSO READ: US Hindu Temple Attacked With Bricks In Ohio, Significant Damage Reported; Hate Crime Angle Probed

The UAE attorney general characterised the incident as a "terrorist act", marking the strongest official description yet of the attack.

Suspect Identified As Omani

Three people familiar with the case identified the suspected co-pilot as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national.

The sources included a Gulf diplomat and a Western diplomat. They spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the investigation publicly.

Al-Hammami's identity has been a subject of scrutiny following the incident, with earlier reports also examining his professional history and alleged extremist interests.

ALSO READ: 75-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During CJP Protest At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

However, authorities have not publicly established a motive or released a detailed account of what prompted the alleged attack.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the Flydubai flight to Israel?

The co-pilot attacked the captain with an emergency crash axe and attempted to take control of the aircraft. The UAE attorney general described this as a

How was the attack on the Flydubai flight stopped?

People on board intervened to stop the co-pilot's assault. The captain survived, and the aircraft was brought under control and diverted for an emergency landing.

What weapon was used in the cockpit attack?

The co-pilot used an emergency crash axe, which was mounted inside the cockpit, to attack the captain. This weapon was also used in an attempt to take control of the plane.

What was the potential danger during the incident?

The aircraft went into a sharp descent as the co-pilot attempted to take control, bringing the plane dangerously close to crashing. There were 182 people aboard the flight.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Flydubai Co-pilot Attack Flydubai Captain Attacked Crash Axe Attack
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