Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain With Crash Axe, Tried To Seize Plane In ‘Terrorist Act’: UAE

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Co-pilot attacked captain using crash axe mid-flight.

UAE declared incident a terrorist act; plane nearly crashed.

Passengers intervened, averting crash; captain survived, plane diverted.

Flydubai Co-Pilot Attacked Captain: The United Arab Emirates has provided fresh details about the mid-air assault aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Israel, saying the co-pilot used the aircraft's emergency crash axe to attack the captain and attempted to take control of the plane. The UAE attorney general described the incident as a "terrorist act", offering the most detailed official account so far of the confrontation inside the cockpit. The aircraft reportedly went into a sharp descent during the episode, raising the risk of a crash before passengers and others aboard intervened.

Crash Axe Used In Cockpit

According to UAE officials, the first officer took the crash axe mounted inside the cockpit and used it against the captain.

The co-pilot then allegedly tried to take control of the aircraft. Officials said the plane came dangerously close to crashing during the incident.

There were 182 people aboard the flight, according to the latest account from UAE authorities. Earlier reports had put the number of passengers and crew at 174.

The attack was ultimately stopped after people on board intervened. The captain survived the assault, while the aircraft was brought under control and diverted for an emergency landing.

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The UAE attorney general characterised the incident as a "terrorist act", marking the strongest official description yet of the attack.

Suspect Identified As Omani

Three people familiar with the case identified the suspected co-pilot as Hamam al-Hammami, an Omani national.

The sources included a Gulf diplomat and a Western diplomat. They spoke anonymously because they were not authorised to discuss the investigation publicly.

Al-Hammami's identity has been a subject of scrutiny following the incident, with earlier reports also examining his professional history and alleged extremist interests.

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However, authorities have not publicly established a motive or released a detailed account of what prompted the alleged attack.