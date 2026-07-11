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English NewsNewsWorldTyphoon Bavi Makes Landfall in China After Leaving Trail of Destruction Across Asia

Typhoon Bavi Makes Landfall in China After Leaving Trail of Destruction Across Asia

Bavi has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in China, knocked out power in Japan and Taiwan, and triggered deadly landslides in the Philippines.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:42 PM (IST)

Edited by: Karl Sexton

Typhoon Bavi made landfall in China's eastern province of Zhejiang late Saturday night, state media reported.

Over 1.7 million people had been evacuated as the country braced for Bavi, which is expected to move northwestward inland after the landfall, with its intensity gradually weakening.

Bavi previously battered Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and strong winds, and brought life in Taiwan to a near standstill.

Winds, Heavy Rainfall Batter Taipei

In Taiwan, the typhoon has prompted the "evacuation of more than 10,000 people at risk from landslides and left over 150,000 households without power," DW's Taiwan correspondent Rik Glauert said.

Authorities cancelled more than 1,100 domestic and international flights, while schools and offices were closed for two days.

Although the storm has been downgraded from a super typhoon as it has moved westwards, "winds exceeding 100 kph and more than a meter of rainfall are battering the capital Taipei, toppling trees and power lines, swelling rivers and causing localized flooding," Glauert reported.

Thousands Without Power In Japan

In Japan's Okinawa prefecture, the storm lashed the Sakishima island chain with sustained winds of 144 kilometers (90 miles) per hour.

More than 24,000 households have lost power, while 345 flights have been canceled and ferry services have been suspended.

Bavi Causes Death And Destruction In Philippines

The storm, which began as a "super typhoon" over the US Pacific territories of Guam and the Northern Marianas last week, also triggered floods and landslides in the Philippines, killing at least 17 people, while nine were missing in the southern island of Mindanao.

Ten people died in a landslide in the town of Malapatan in the province of Sarangani, while two drowned in Bukidnon province. Five others died in a landslide in Lanao del Sur, the Philippines' meteorological agency said, adding that at least four people were injured in landslides.

Over 500,000 have been affected by the storm, with more than 11,000 forced from their homes.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taiwan Japan China Bavi Typhoon
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