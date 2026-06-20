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HomeNewsWorldTwo Trains Collide North Of London; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured

Two Trains Collide North Of London; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured

At least one person died and many others were injured in the train collision that occurred about 90 kilometers north of London.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • British Transport Police responded to a train collision north of London.
  • One fatality confirmed; 89 people suffered various injuries.
  • Emergency services responded, rail services were suspended.

Reported by: Dmytro Hubenko with AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters | Edited by: Rana Taha

British Transport Police announced on Friday they were responding to reports of a train collision north of London. Emergency ‌services were ⁠called ⁠at about 5:15 p.m. (1615 GMT)

"We're responding to reports of a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area," the transport police force wrote on X, referring to a market town around 56 miles (90 kilometers) north of London.

Later, police said in a statement, "We know that a number of people have been injured and one person has sadly died."

Other emergency services also confirmed they were responding to the incident.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it sent multiple resources, including an air ambulance, to respond to a collision on the railway south of Bedford. The service urged people to avoid the area.

One person died at the scene, 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured, and 56 had minor injuries, it reported.

What do we know about the collision?

Unverified footage posted to social media appeared to show two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains colliding, with one running into the other.

According to the images posted, the trains appeared to have remained upright on the track.

Photos and videos posted on social media also showed dozens of people — some bandaged, others seemingly uninjured — standing and sitting among emergency vehicles parked on a road parallel to the train tracks.

EMR posted on X that "emergency services are dealing with an incident between London St Pancras and Leicester," but did not provide further details.

EMR trains to and from London were suspended for the rest of the day.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was "hugely concerning," adding that his thoughts were "with the family of the person who has sadly lost their life, and with those who have been seriously injured."

Read the original article here

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred north of London?

British Transport Police responded to a collision involving two trains in the Bedford area, about 56 miles north of London, on Friday around 5:15 p.m.

Were there any casualties in the train collision?

Yes, one person sadly died at the scene. Additionally, 11 people suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured, and 56 had minor injuries.

Which train services were affected by the incident?

Unverified footage showed two East Midlands Railway (EMR) trains colliding. EMR services to and from London were suspended for the rest of the day due to the incident.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
London United Kingdom London News
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