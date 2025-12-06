Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Telugu Students Die In Birmingham Apartment Fire; Several Rescued Amid Chaos

Two Telugu Students Die In Birmingham Apartment Fire; Several Rescued Amid Chaos

A deadly fire in a Birmingham apartment claimed the lives of two Telugu students and injured several others, prompting investigations and community support.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
A late-night fire in a Birmingham, USA, apartment complex has resulted in the deaths of two Telugu students and injuries to several others, sending shockwaves through families back home in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All the affected students were pursuing higher education at the University of Alabama and were residing in the same residential unit when the incident occurred.

Panic As Flames Spread Through The Building

According to initial information, the fire erupted suddenly, giving the students little time to react. Within minutes, dense smoke filled the apartment, disorienting the occupants and leaving many gasping for breath as they attempted to find a way out. Some students managed to flee in time, while others remained trapped as the fire grew more intense.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving distress alerts and began evacuating those caught inside. Officials confirmed that 13 students were safely brought out, although several suffered from smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

Two Students Succumb To Injuries Despite Treatment

Among the evacuees, two students sustained critical burn injuries and were moved to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care. Despite efforts by medical teams, both victims passed away while undergoing treatment. They were identified as Udumula Sahaja Reddy from Hyderabad and another young woman from Kukatpally.

Authorities stated that the fatalities occurred due to the severity of the injuries sustained during the incident.

Support Pours In; Cause of Fire Under Investigation

Local officials, Telugu community groups, and university representatives have stepped in to assist the affected students, offering logistical, emotional, and legal support. Efforts are underway to coordinate with the families of the deceased regarding further procedures.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been launched to determine what triggered the fire and how it spread so rapidly through the apartment. Investigators are examining structural details, electrical systems, and eyewitness accounts to piece together the sequence of events.

Further updates are expected once officials complete their assessment and issue a detailed report.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
TELUGU Telangana US
