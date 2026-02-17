Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gunshots, Breakout And Hunt: Two Pakistanis Among Three Who Escape Jammu Juvenile Home, Cops Hurt

Gunshots, Breakout And Hunt: Two Pakistanis Among Three Who Escape Jammu Juvenile Home, Cops Hurt

Three juvenile detainees escape Jammu facility after firing at police, injure two officers; massive manhunt launched.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An escape unfolded in Jammu on Monday evening when three detainees, including two Pakistani nationals, broke out of a juvenile facility after firing at police personnel on duty. The brazen incident left two officers injured and triggered a massive security operation across the region. The episode occurred inside the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura, sending shockwaves through local law enforcement agencies.

Shots Fired Inside Facility

According to police, the incident took place at around 5:05 p.m. at the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura. The three detainees allegedly opened fire on two policemen guarding the premises before fleeing the compound, as per a report on India Today.

The escapees have been identified as Ahsan Anwar and Mohammad Sanaullah, both residents of Pakistan’s Punjab province, and Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, a local resident of RS Pura in Jammu.

The injured officers — SPO Vinay Kumar and Head Constable Parveen Kumar — were immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been officially detailed, but authorities confirmed they sustained injuries during the firing.

Pakistani Nationals Not Linked To Militancy

Officials stated that the two Pakistani nationals had crossed into Indian territory inadvertently and were not associated with militant groups. Intelligence inputs so far have not indicated any terror links in connection with the escape.

However, the involvement of foreign nationals in such a high-risk incident has intensified scrutiny, especially given the region’s sensitive security environment.

CCTV Captures Assault, Motorcycle Looted

The firing incident inside the juvenile home was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras. Within minutes of escaping, at around 5:15 p.m., the trio allegedly robbed a motorcycle at gunpoint and fled from RS Pura, further escalating the situation, as per Times of India.

Security agencies believe the escapees may attempt to move toward major road networks to exit the area swiftly.

Massive Search Operation Launched

Following the jailbreak, police and security forces initiated a large-scale manhunt. Checkpoints were established along routes leading toward Samba district and Jammu, with special attention to roads connecting to the national highway.

Temporary barricades were erected in nearby localities, and vehicles were subjected to rigorous checks. Commuters were asked to produce identity documents as part of intensified surveillance efforts.

Police and paramilitary officials later inspected the juvenile home to assess how the detainees managed to secure firearms inside the facility. Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into potential security lapses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions were taken immediately after the escape?

A massive search operation was launched, checkpoints were established, and the escapees allegedly looted a motorcycle at gunpoint to flee.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistani INDIA
