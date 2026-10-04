Two Iranian UN Delegation Members 'Kicked Out' Of US After Ignoring Order To Leave

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US ordered two Iranian diplomats to leave New York.

They defied the order, prompting repeated US demands.

Diplomats departed Friday and Saturday after US intervention.

Action highlights strained US-Iran diplomatic relations.

Two members of Iran's United Nations General Assembly delegation were "kicked out" of the United States on Saturday after allegedly remaining in New York despite a US State Department order to leave, Axios reported, citing a US official.

The two Iranian diplomats were asked to leave the country several days earlier but remained in New York, following which the US administration issued another demand for their immediate departure, the report said.

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US Orders Iranian Diplomats To Leave

According to the US official cited by Axios, the State Department on Monday instructed Iran's mission to the UN to ensure that its entire delegation left the United States immediately.

However, two members of the delegation continued to remain in New York despite the order.

The Iranian mission was informed on Friday that US authorities were aware the two diplomats were still in the city, even after they had been directed to leave, the official said.

Iran was subsequently told again that the two diplomats had to depart immediately, according to the report.

"Secretary Rubio means business. Two more members of the Iranian delegation were found still in New York long after the UN General Assembly had passed. They have now been kicked out of the country," the US official told Axios.

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One Diplomat Leaves Friday, Other Saturday

The US official said one of the Iranian diplomats departed New York on Friday night, while the second left on Saturday morning.

The action comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high amid difficulties in diplomatic efforts to end the war and concerns over a possible resumption of hostilities in West Asia.

The development is the latest indication of strained ties between the two countries, with the US administration taking action against Iranian diplomatic personnel who, according to the official, did not comply with its directive to leave the country.

The continued presence of the two diplomats in New York after the State Department's initial order prompted the renewed demand for their immediate departure.

The latest development comes as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran face difficulties, while tensions remain elevated over the West Asia crisis, particularly the Strait of Hormuz.