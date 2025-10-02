Two Delta Jets Collide At New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Wing Detaches During Taxiing | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a rare and alarming incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday night, two Delta Airlines planes collided while taxiing, resulting in the detachment of one plane’s wing. Social media videos, reportedly shot from a nearby aircraft, captured flashing emergency lights on the tarmac and the visible damage to one of the jets.

Air Traffic Control audio revealed that the collision occurred when the nose of one plane struck the right wing of the other as both were maneuvering on the taxiway. Pilots immediately reported damage to their windshields, underscoring the severity of the impact.

The accident, which occurred around 9:56 p.m. local time, left one person injured, according to a report by ABC News. Delta Airlines had not released an official statement at the time of this report.

CBS News reported that one of its producers was aboard flight DL5047, arriving from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The jet’s wing collided with another Delta regional aircraft during taxiing, causing it to break off.

This event is the latest in a series of safety-related incidents at LaGuardia Airport. Earlier this year, in March, a Delta plane’s wing struck the runway during a landing attempt, prompting a go-around and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).