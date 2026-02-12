Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWatch: Lawmakers Trade Blows In Turkey’s Parliament Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Row

Watch: Lawmakers Trade Blows In Turkey’s Parliament Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Row

Turkish lawmakers scuffle in parliament over Erdogan’s Justice Minister pick Akin Gurlek amid tensions over key trials and reforms.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Turkey’s parliament descended into disorder on Wednesday as tempers flared over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest Cabinet reshuffle. Lawmakers from the ruling party and opposition benches confronted each other in a dramatic altercation that briefly halted proceedings.

At the center of the uproar was Erdogan’s decision to appoint Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek as the country’s new Justice Minister — a move that opposition figures argue carries significant political implications.

Opposition Attempts To Block Swearing-In

Members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) sought to prevent Gurlek from formally assuming office, pointing to his role in overseeing high-profile cases involving opposition leaders. The protest quickly spiraled into physical confrontation, with MPs pushing and striking one another on the chamber floor, reported NDTV.

Despite the resistance, Gurlek proceeded to take the oath of office. He was surrounded and protected by members of the ruling party as tensions simmered inside the legislature.

The chaotic scenes underscored the widening rift between Erdogan’s government and opposition groups, who have repeatedly accused authorities of using the judiciary to target political rivals.

Controversy Over Past Prosecutions

Gurlek’s tenure as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has long drawn criticism from opposition circles. In March last year, he issued an arrest warrant for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent CHP figure. For critics, Gurlek’s elevation to the Justice Ministry signals continuity in a prosecutorial approach they consider politically charged. Supporters within the ruling alliance, however, maintain that legal actions were carried out in accordance with the law.

 

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Flag ‘Organised Leak’ In Gen Naravane Memoir, Released Abroad Before Govt Nod

Broader Cabinet Changes & Political Timing

The reshuffle also saw Mustafa Ciftci, governor of Erzurum province, appointed as Interior Minister. Authorities did not provide detailed reasons for the leadership changes, reported Yahoo News. The Official Gazette stated that the outgoing ministers had “requested to be relieved” of their duties.

The developments unfold at a sensitive juncture for Turkey. Lawmakers are currently deliberating constitutional amendments and engaging in discussions aimed at reviving peace efforts with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), seeking to bring an end to decades of violence.

Related Video

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 08:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Turkey
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner
World
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action
India
FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark
FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget