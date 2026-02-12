Watch: Lawmakers Trade Blows In Turkey’s Parliament Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Turkey’s parliament descended into disorder on Wednesday as tempers flared over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s latest Cabinet reshuffle. Lawmakers from the ruling party and opposition benches confronted each other in a dramatic altercation that briefly halted proceedings.

At the center of the uproar was Erdogan’s decision to appoint Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek as the country’s new Justice Minister — a move that opposition figures argue carries significant political implications.

Opposition Attempts To Block Swearing-In

Members of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) sought to prevent Gurlek from formally assuming office, pointing to his role in overseeing high-profile cases involving opposition leaders. The protest quickly spiraled into physical confrontation, with MPs pushing and striking one another on the chamber floor, reported NDTV.

Despite the resistance, Gurlek proceeded to take the oath of office. He was surrounded and protected by members of the ruling party as tensions simmered inside the legislature.

The chaotic scenes underscored the widening rift between Erdogan’s government and opposition groups, who have repeatedly accused authorities of using the judiciary to target political rivals.

Controversy Over Past Prosecutions

Gurlek’s tenure as Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has long drawn criticism from opposition circles. In March last year, he issued an arrest warrant for Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent CHP figure. For critics, Gurlek’s elevation to the Justice Ministry signals continuity in a prosecutorial approach they consider politically charged. Supporters within the ruling alliance, however, maintain that legal actions were carried out in accordance with the law.





Broader Cabinet Changes & Political Timing

The reshuffle also saw Mustafa Ciftci, governor of Erzurum province, appointed as Interior Minister. Authorities did not provide detailed reasons for the leadership changes, reported Yahoo News. The Official Gazette stated that the outgoing ministers had “requested to be relieved” of their duties.

The developments unfold at a sensitive juncture for Turkey. Lawmakers are currently deliberating constitutional amendments and engaging in discussions aimed at reviving peace efforts with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), seeking to bring an end to decades of violence.