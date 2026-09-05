Prominent journalist Mohamed Yousfi was detained on Friday as he arrived at a radio station for an interview. He is the editor-in-chief of the investigative news website Al-Qatiba.
Tunisia Judge Orders Arrest Of Journalist Mohamed Yousfi; Union Calls It Attack On Press Freedom
A journalist and vocal critic of the Tunisian president, Mohamed Yousfi has been taken into custody ahead of an interview. A union called the arrest an attack on all journalists' rights.
- Tunisian journalist Mohamed Yousfi detained on illicit enrichment charges.
- Detention reflects eroding press freedom, critics link to Saied.
- Rights groups warn against closing independent media since 2021.
Reported by: Sean Sinico with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko
A judge in Tunisia ordered the detention of prominent journalist Mohamed Yousfi on Friday. Police had taken him into custody as he arrived at a radio station to give an interview, according to Zied Dabbar, president of the journalist syndicate SNJT.
Dabbar said it was unclear why Yousfi was detained outside Radio Express FM, but he believed it was related to Yousfi's criticism of the authorities.
The judge ordered Yousfi detained on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering, the state news agency reported, citing a judicial source.
No reason provided for detention
Yousfi, editor-in-chief of investigative news website Al-Qatiba, has been an outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. Al-Qatiba is known for investigative reporting and coverage of political, economic, social and environmental issues.
Radio Express FM host Walid Ben Rhouma said no reason was given for Yousfi's detention.
"He was barred from entering to participate in the program as a guest and was taken away for questioning, according to those who stopped him," Rhouma said in a Facebook post.
The SNJT said Yousfi's detention shows the erosion of press freedoms in Tunisia, where reporters, lawyers, opposition figures and activists have recently faced prosecution.
Attack on freedom of the press
SNJT called Yousfi's arrest not only an attack on him but also on all journalists and Tunisians' right to a free and independent media.
Rights groups warn of efforts to close Tunisia's remaining independent voices since Saied suspended parliament in 2021 and dissolved it in 2022. Saied says he will not be a dictator and that freedoms are guaranteed in Tunisia.
In August, protesters took the streets to demonstrate in support of jailed activists and journalists, as well as to call for Saied's removal from power.
Media figures jailed this year include Zied Heni, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies. Khaoula Boukrim was sentenced in June to four years in absentia.
On Thursday, lawyer Ghazi Mrabet, known for handling politically sensitive and civil liberties cases, was arrested and placed in custody, according to local media reports.
The case reportedly involves alleged drug trafficking, although there are conflicting accounts of the circumstances.
(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Who was detained in Tunisia recently?
What charges does Mohamed Yousfi face?
A judge ordered his detention on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering. Initially, no reason was provided for his custody when he was taken away for questioning.
Why do journalist organizations believe Mohamed Yousfi was detained?
The SNJT believes his detention relates to his criticism of authorities. They view it as an attack on press freedoms and the public's right to independent media.
Is Mohamed Yousfi's detention an isolated incident regarding press freedom in Tunisia?
No, the SNJT says it shows an erosion of press freedoms, as reporters, lawyers, and opposition figures have recently faced prosecution. Rights groups warn of efforts to close independent voices.
Who is Mohamed Yousfi known for criticizing?
Mohamed Yousfi has been an outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. His investigative news website, Al-Qatiba, covers political, economic, social, and environmental issues.