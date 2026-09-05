Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tunisian journalist Mohamed Yousfi detained on illicit enrichment charges.

Detention reflects eroding press freedom, critics link to Saied.

Rights groups warn against closing independent media since 2021.

Reported by: Sean Sinico with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

A judge in Tunisia ordered the detention of prominent journalist Mohamed Yousfi on Friday. Police had taken him into custody as he arrived at a radio station to give an interview, according to Zied Dabbar, president of the journalist syndicate SNJT.

Dabbar said it was unclear why Yousfi was detained outside Radio Express FM, but he believed it was related to Yousfi's criticism of the authorities.

The judge ordered Yousfi detained on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering, the state news agency reported, citing a judicial source.

No reason provided for detention

Yousfi, editor-in-chief of investigative news website Al-Qatiba, has been an outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. Al-Qatiba is known for investigative reporting and coverage of political, economic, social and environmental issues.

Radio Express FM host Walid Ben Rhouma said no reason was given for Yousfi's detention.

"He was barred from entering to participate in the program as a guest and was taken away for questioning, according to those who stopped him," Rhouma said in a Facebook post.

The SNJT said Yousfi's detention shows the erosion of press freedoms in Tunisia, where reporters, lawyers, opposition figures and activists have recently faced prosecution.

Attack on freedom of the press

SNJT called Yousfi's arrest not only an attack on him but also on all journalists and Tunisians' right to a free and independent media.

Rights ⁠groups ​warn of efforts to close Tunisia's remaining independent ​voices since Saied suspended parliament in 2021 and dissolved it in 2022. Saied says he will not be a dictator and that freedoms are guaranteed in Tunisia.

In August, protesters took the streets to demonstrate in support of jailed activists and journalists, as well as to call for Saied's removal from power.

Media figures jailed this year include Zied Heni, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies. Khaoula Boukrim was sentenced in June to four years in ​absentia.

On Thursday, lawyer Ghazi Mrabet, known for handling politically sensitive and civil liberties cases, was arrested and placed in custody, according to local media reports.

The case reportedly involves alleged drug trafficking, although there are conflicting accounts of the circumstances.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)