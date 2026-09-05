India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldTunisia Judge Orders Arrest Of Journalist Mohamed Yousfi; Union Calls It Attack On Press Freedom

Tunisia Judge Orders Arrest Of Journalist Mohamed Yousfi; Union Calls It Attack On Press Freedom

A journalist and vocal critic of the Tunisian president, Mohamed Yousfi has been taken into custody ahead of an interview. A union called the arrest an attack on all journalists' rights.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tunisian journalist Mohamed Yousfi detained on illicit enrichment charges.
  • Detention reflects eroding press freedom, critics link to Saied.
  • Rights groups warn against closing independent media since 2021.

Reported by: Sean Sinico with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

A judge in Tunisia ordered the detention of prominent journalist Mohamed Yousfi on Friday. Police had taken him into custody as he arrived at a radio station to give an interview, according to Zied Dabbar, president of the journalist syndicate SNJT.

Dabbar said it was unclear why Yousfi was detained outside Radio Express FM, but he believed it was related to Yousfi's criticism of the authorities.

The judge ordered Yousfi detained on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering, the state news agency reported, citing a judicial source.

No reason provided for detention

Yousfi, editor-in-chief of investigative news website Al-Qatiba, has been an outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. Al-Qatiba is known for investigative reporting and coverage of political, economic, social and environmental issues.

Radio Express FM host Walid Ben Rhouma said no reason was given for Yousfi's detention.

"He was barred from entering to participate in the program as a guest and was taken away for questioning, according to those who stopped him," Rhouma said in a Facebook post.

The SNJT said Yousfi's detention shows the erosion of press freedoms in Tunisia, where reporters, lawyers, opposition figures and activists have recently faced prosecution.

Attack on freedom of the press

SNJT called Yousfi's arrest not only an attack on him but also on all journalists and Tunisians' right to a free and independent media.

Rights ⁠groups ​warn of efforts to close Tunisia's remaining independent ​voices since Saied suspended parliament in 2021 and dissolved it in 2022. Saied says he will not be a dictator and that freedoms are guaranteed in Tunisia.

In August, protesters took the streets to demonstrate in support of jailed activists and journalists, as well as to call for Saied's removal from power.

Media figures jailed this year include Zied Heni, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaies. Khaoula Boukrim was sentenced in June to four years in ​absentia.

On Thursday, lawyer Ghazi Mrabet, known for handling politically sensitive and civil liberties cases, was arrested and placed in custody, according to local media reports.

The case reportedly involves alleged drug trafficking, although there are conflicting accounts of the circumstances.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained in Tunisia recently?

Prominent journalist Mohamed Yousfi was detained on Friday as he arrived at a radio station for an interview. He is the editor-in-chief of the investigative news website Al-Qatiba.

What charges does Mohamed Yousfi face?

A judge ordered his detention on charges of illicit enrichment and money laundering. Initially, no reason was provided for his custody when he was taken away for questioning.

Why do journalist organizations believe Mohamed Yousfi was detained?

The SNJT believes his detention relates to his criticism of authorities. They view it as an attack on press freedoms and the public's right to independent media.

Is Mohamed Yousfi's detention an isolated incident regarding press freedom in Tunisia?

No, the SNJT says it shows an erosion of press freedoms, as reporters, lawyers, and opposition figures have recently faced prosecution. Rights groups warn of efforts to close independent voices.

Who is Mohamed Yousfi known for criticizing?

Mohamed Yousfi has been an outspoken critic of President Kais Saied. His investigative news website, Al-Qatiba, covers political, economic, social, and environmental issues.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 05 Sep 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tunisia Tunisia News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
10 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Explosion At Bolivia Military Base
10 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Explosion At Bolivia Military Base
World
UN Adopts New World Map; Africa Gets Bigger, North America, Europe Shrink
UN Adopts New World Map; Africa Gets Bigger, North America, Europe Shrink
World
US Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War
US Approves $5 Billion Sale Of Bombs, Guidance Kits To Saudi Arabia Amid Iran War
World
'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Underground Nuclear Site
'We May Hit Pickaxe Very Soon': Trump Issues Fresh Threat To Strike Iran's Nuclear Site
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Flood Crisis: Ganga Surges Above Danger Mark, Roads and Villages Submerged
Delhi Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Trigger Waterlogging, Traffic Jams and Flight Diversions
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Demolition Sparks Political Clash, Ikra Hassan Put Under House Arrest
Saharanpur Mosque Row: Court-Ordered Demolition Sparks Political Storm, Ikra Hassan Stopped
PM Modi on Teachers’ Day: PM Modi Urges Teachers to Go Beyond Syllabus and Shape Students’ Future
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget