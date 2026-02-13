The suspected shooter was 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar. He is believed to have killed eight people and injured 25.
Tumbler Ridge Shooter Van Rootselaar Created Disturbing ‘Mall Shooting Simulator’ Before Attack
Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, made a disturbing Roblox mass-shooting game before killing 8 at Tumbler Ridge school. Roblox confirmed it had deleted the suspect’s account and associated content.
CHILLING details have emerged about Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, the suspected shooter who killed eight and injured 25 at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in Canada, one of the nation’s deadliest school massacres. Investigators revealed that Van Rootselaar created a video game on Roblox simulating a mass shooting in a shopping centre, which was visited seven times before being removed the day after the attack.
Roblox confirmed it had deleted the suspect’s account and associated content, pledging full cooperation with law enforcement. Videos and archived posts from the shooter’s YouTube account showed him handling firearms, including a Desert Eagle, 12-gauge shotgun, and semi-automatic carbine.
Shooter’s Drugs, Roblox Game Revealed
Social media and police reports highlighted troubling patterns of drug use, including psychedelics and DMT, and long-standing mental health issues. Suspected shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, created a Roblox game where players could simulate a mass shooting in a shopping mall. Videos reportedly showed characters picking up weapons and firing at other players.
All victims have been identified, including five students, a teacher, and two family members of the alleged shooter. Families have expressed profound grief. Ticaria Lampert, 12, and 13-year-old Eziekiel Schofield were among the young victims, with relatives describing the heartbreaking void left behind. One survivor, 12-year-old Maya Gebala, remains hospitalised in critical condition, with her mother pleading for a miracle.
Father Condoles, Investigation Continues Nationwide
The estranged father of Van Rootselaar extended condolences to the victims’ families, acknowledging the depth of the tragedy. Authorities continue to investigate the shooter’s background, the motive, and the steps that could have prevented the incident, while communities across Canada mourn the devastating loss.
