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HomeNewsWorldTulsi Gabbard To Resign As Director Of National Intelligence: Here’s Why

Tulsi Gabbard To Resign As Director Of National Intelligence: Here’s Why

Tulsi Gabbard will step down as US Director of National Intelligence on June 30 to support her husband, Abraham Williams, after his diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard resigns June 30.
  • Gabbard leaves to support husband's rare bone cancer diagnosis.

Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down from her role as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband, Abraham Williams, after he was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

Gabbard informed US President Donald Trump about her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. Her resignation will take effect on June 30, Fox News reported.

Why Gabbard Resigned?

In her resignation letter, Gabbard said she was “deeply grateful” for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence over the past year and a half.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer,” she wrote, adding that he is expected to face major health challenges in the coming months.

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she said.

Gabbard described her husband as her “rock” throughout their 11-year marriage, recalling his support during her military deployment, political campaigns and tenure in public office.

She also assured the administration that she would work to ensure a smooth transition before leaving office.

During her tenure as DNI, Gabbard led several initiatives aimed at restructuring the intelligence community, including reducing agency costs, dismantling diversity and inclusion programmes, and declassifying major government records linked to the Trump-Russia investigation, as well as the JFK and RFK assassination files.

She also established a “Weaponization Working Group” focused on examining alleged misuse of government institutions and oversaw counterterrorism measures that reportedly blocked thousands of individuals with alleged narco-terror links from entering the United States.

Trump announces New Name For Acting DNI

President Donald Trump praised Gabbard and said that this is unfortunate that even after doing the great job she has to leave her position. 

At the same time, he announced that Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence.

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her. Her highly respected Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Tulsi Gabbard resigning as Director of National Intelligence?

Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down to support her husband, Abraham Williams, who has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and will face significant health challenges.

When will Tulsi Gabbard's resignation take effect?

Her resignation as Director of National Intelligence will be effective on June 30.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Tulsi Gabbar Tulsi Gabbard Resigns National Intelligence
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