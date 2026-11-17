Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China deems trilateral leaders' meeting significant for stability.

First trilateral meeting occurs during Shenzhen APEC Summit.

US seeks nuclear arms reduction, China resists direct talks.

United Nations ready to support denuclearisation efforts.

China has described an upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia as an event of "groundbreaking significance", saying it could help strengthen global stability and promote world peace amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Shenzhen, a city in southern China that is hosting this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The meeting will mark the first face-to-face interaction between the leaders of the three countries in a trilateral format. It comes as Washington pushes for discussions on nuclear arms reduction, an issue on which Beijing has so far resisted engaging with the US and Russia.

China Calls Meeting Significant For Global Stability

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that the three leaders would hold in-depth discussions on safeguarding international peace and maintaining strategic stability in relations between major powers.

She described the meeting as one of "groundbreaking significance", highlighting its potential to strengthen communication between the three countries.

Mao said China, Russia and the US have an important responsibility to work together to address global challenges and contribute to international peace and stability.

She added that better communication, efforts to manage differences and steps to stabilise relations would serve the interests of all three countries.

Nuclear Arms Reduction Likely To Feature In Talks

Nuclear disarmament is expected to be among the key issues surrounding the meeting. The White House said last week that Trump would raise efforts to reduce nuclear weapons during his discussions with Xi and Putin.

However, China has repeatedly resisted attempts by Washington and Moscow to bring it into nuclear arms reduction negotiations. Beijing has maintained that direct discussions between Russia and the US would be more appropriate, given that the two countries possess the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

Mao did not disclose the specific agenda for Thursday's meeting or confirm whether nuclear disarmament would feature in the formal discussions.

UN Ready To Support Denuclearisation Efforts

The proposed meeting has also drawn attention from the United Nations, which has consistently called for nuclear disarmament amid growing geopolitical rivalry and security concerns.

Speaking in Manila on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organisation was ready to support any denuclearisation initiative that might emerge from the summit involving the three leaders.

The UN has repeatedly warned that escalating tensions between major powers and intensifying geopolitical competition are increasing nuclear risks worldwide. Against this backdrop, closer engagement between Washington, Beijing and Moscow could carry significant implications for global security.