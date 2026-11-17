China has described the meeting as having
China Calls Xi-Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Groundbreaking’ Amid Global Nuclear Tensions
Trump is expected to raise nuclear arms reduction, although China has maintained that Washington and Moscow should negotiate directly given their larger nuclear arsenals.
- China deems trilateral leaders' meeting significant for stability.
- First trilateral meeting occurs during Shenzhen APEC Summit.
- US seeks nuclear arms reduction, China resists direct talks.
- United Nations ready to support denuclearisation efforts.
China has described an upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia as an event of "groundbreaking significance", saying it could help strengthen global stability and promote world peace amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet on Thursday in Shenzhen, a city in southern China that is hosting this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The meeting will mark the first face-to-face interaction between the leaders of the three countries in a trilateral format. It comes as Washington pushes for discussions on nuclear arms reduction, an issue on which Beijing has so far resisted engaging with the US and Russia.
China Calls Meeting Significant For Global Stability
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that the three leaders would hold in-depth discussions on safeguarding international peace and maintaining strategic stability in relations between major powers.
She described the meeting as one of "groundbreaking significance", highlighting its potential to strengthen communication between the three countries.
Mao said China, Russia and the US have an important responsibility to work together to address global challenges and contribute to international peace and stability.
She added that better communication, efforts to manage differences and steps to stabilise relations would serve the interests of all three countries.
Nuclear Arms Reduction Likely To Feature In Talks
Nuclear disarmament is expected to be among the key issues surrounding the meeting. The White House said last week that Trump would raise efforts to reduce nuclear weapons during his discussions with Xi and Putin.
However, China has repeatedly resisted attempts by Washington and Moscow to bring it into nuclear arms reduction negotiations. Beijing has maintained that direct discussions between Russia and the US would be more appropriate, given that the two countries possess the world's largest nuclear arsenals.
Mao did not disclose the specific agenda for Thursday's meeting or confirm whether nuclear disarmament would feature in the formal discussions.
UN Ready To Support Denuclearisation Efforts
The proposed meeting has also drawn attention from the United Nations, which has consistently called for nuclear disarmament amid growing geopolitical rivalry and security concerns.
Speaking in Manila on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the organisation was ready to support any denuclearisation initiative that might emerge from the summit involving the three leaders.
The UN has repeatedly warned that escalating tensions between major powers and intensifying geopolitical competition are increasing nuclear risks worldwide. Against this backdrop, closer engagement between Washington, Beijing and Moscow could carry significant implications for global security.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of the upcoming trilateral meeting between China, the US, and Russia?
Who will attend the trilateral meeting and where will it take place?
Leaders Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, and Vladimir Putin will meet on Thursday in Shenzhen, China. This will occur during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
What are the main topics expected to be discussed at the meeting?
Discussions will cover international peace and strategic stability. Nuclear arms reduction is also expected, despite China's previous resistance to direct engagement in such talks.
What is China's stance on engaging in nuclear arms reduction talks with the US and Russia?
China has resisted joining nuclear arms reduction talks. Beijing prefers that Russia and the US discuss this directly, citing their larger nuclear arsenals.
How has the United Nations responded to the proposed trilateral meeting?
UN Secretary-General Guterres said the organization is ready to support any denuclearisation initiatives. The UN consistently advocates for disarmament amidst growing global tensions.