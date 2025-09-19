US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next month in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit to be held in Gyeongju.

Taking to Truth Social after a phone call with Xi, Trump said the two leaders discussed important issues like trade, fentanyl, the ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, and the approval of the TikTok deal.

Trump further said that he would visit China in the early part of next year and likewise, Xi would come to the United States "at an appropriate time."

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump said.

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time. The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!" his post read further.