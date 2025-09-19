Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump, Xi To Meet Next Month In South Korea; US President Says He Will Visit China In Early 2026

Trump, Xi To Meet Next Month In South Korea; US President Says He Will Visit China In Early 2026

Trump announced the development after a phone call with Xi which he described as "very productive," noting progress on key issues and anticipating future meetings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 09:24 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next month in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit to be held in Gyeongju. 

Taking to Truth Social after a phone call with Xi, Trump said the two leaders discussed important issues like trade, fentanyl, the ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, and the approval of the TikTok deal.

Trump further said that he would visit China in the early part of next year and likewise, Xi would come to the United States "at an appropriate time." 

"I just completed a very productive call with President Xi of China. We made progress on many very important issues including Trade, Fentanyl, the need to bring the War between Russia and Ukraine to an end, and the approval of the TikTok Deal," Trump said. 

"I also agreed with President Xi that we would meet at the APEC Summit in South Korea, that I would go to China in the early part of next year, and that President Xi would, likewise, come to the United States at an appropriate time. The call was a very good one, we will be speaking again by phone, appreciate the TikTok approval, and both look forward to meeting at APEC!" his post read further.

 

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 09:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump XI Jinping
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
India
Sam Pitroda Clarifies ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan Remark, Stresses Shared History And People-to-People Bonds
Sam Pitroda Clarifies ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan Remark, Stresses Shared History And People-to-People Bonds
India
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
'Pakistan Flew Attack Drones Under Civilian Aircraft': IAF Chief Opens Up On Challenges In OP Sindoor
Cricket
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
India vs Oman Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Wins Toss, Chooses To Bat First
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget