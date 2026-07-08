Trump Warns Of Fresh Strikes On Iran, Says US May Hit Again 'Tonight'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump confirms major US strikes, warns of more tonight.

US strikes targeted Iran's defenses; Iran hit US bases.

Hormuz fears prompted oil price surge; US ended ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States was preparing for another round of military strikes against Iran later in the day, signalling a further escalation in tensions despite recent efforts to preserve a fragile ceasefire.

Speaking in Ankara on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump said the US had carried out major strikes overnight and indicated that more military action was likely, according to The Associated Press (AP).

"We hit them very hard last night," Trump said when asked about the possibility of renewed hostilities. "We'll probably hit them hard again tonight," he added.

Trump also claimed that the strikes on Iran "knocked out 28 boats last night" and added, "probably will knock out more boats tonight."

He further said that if necessary, the US would target electricity and water plants, but added that he personally would not want to do so.

The US President also said the US may take over Kharg Island, although it was not clear whether he meant such action could take place that night.

Why Kharg Island Matters

Kharg Island is Iran's principal oil export terminal and handles the majority of the country's crude oil shipments to international markets.

Located in the northern Persian Gulf, the island houses major oil storage facilities, export jetties and critical energy infrastructure. Any military action affecting Kharg Island could significantly reduce Iran's oil export capacity, tighten global crude supplies and drive up international oil prices.

Trump Threatens Hormuz Blockade

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the US may reinstate a blockade on the strategically important waterway.

He also said NATO countries were sending minesweepers to clear the area.

According to Trump, the latest US military action was launched in retaliation for what Washington described as Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. He alleged that Tehran had launched drones and a missile at ships passing through the strategic shipping route.

'For Me, I Think It's Over'

Trump's remarks came just hours after he declared that the interim ceasefire agreement with Iran had effectively ended, although he said negotiations could still continue.

"For me, I think it's over," Trump said when asked about the status of the ceasefire. "They can talk, but I think they're wasting their time."

Overnight Strikes Deepen Conflict

The latest escalation followed overnight US strikes on multiple targets inside Iran.

According to AP, US Central Command said the operation targeted Iranian air defence systems, radar installations and more than 60 fast attack boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US military said the strikes were intended to impose "heavy costs" on Iran following attacks on commercial shipping in international waters. It added that American forces remained prepared to respond if the interim agreement was violated again.

Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including Bandar Mahshahr, where a member of the Revolutionary Guard was killed.

Explosions were also reported near Bushehr, home to Iran's nuclear power plant complex.

ALSO READ: 'The Era of Threats Is Over': Iran Hits Back After Trump Ends Ceasefire

Iran Targets US Military Bases

Iran responded by launching attacks on American military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, prompting missile alerts across both Gulf states.

According to AP, Iran's Revolutionary Guard acknowledged carrying out the strikes on US military facilities in the two countries.

Kuwaiti authorities said they intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones launched by Iran.

The country's Electricity Ministry said falling debris disrupted several power lines, although no major casualties were immediately reported.

AP also reported that senior United Arab Emirates diplomat Anwar Gargash described the attacks as evidence that Iran remained unwilling to pursue de-escalation.

Oil Prices Rise On Hormuz Fears

The latest military exchange renewed concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passes.

Brent crude prices rose by more than 5 per cent following Trump's latest remarks, reflecting fears that renewed fighting could disrupt global energy supplies.

The US also revoked a licence that had allowed Iran to openly sell oil in US dollars under the interim agreement.

According to AP, the decision followed attacks on commercial shipping, including a tanker that caught fire off the coast of Oman after being struck.

Qatar condemned the attack on the vessel, which it said was carrying Qatari natural gas.

According to AP, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari described it as an "unacceptable attack" on international navigation and global energy security and said Iran bore full legal responsibility.

Iran Signals It Will Not Back Down

Despite renewed military pressure, Iran indicated it would continue to resist US actions.

According to AP, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X that "the era of bullying and extortion is over" and insisted Tehran would not yield to pressure.

The renewed hostilities have also cast fresh doubt over negotiations that were expected to resume after funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the opening phase of the conflict.

According to AP, the proposed talks were expected to focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.

Trump's latest remarks, coupled with the fresh military exchanges, have further heightened concerns that the conflict could widen, with implications for regional stability and global energy markets.

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