Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump warned Iran of severe consequences for official's death.

President ready for military action against Iran, no hesitation.

Trump claimed US controls Hormuz, Iranian regime collapsing.

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh warning to Iran, threatening severe consequences if Tehran is responsible for the killing of a senior American official. He also indicated that Washington would not hesitate to launch military action if the situation escalated, keeping the possibility of further confrontation open.

Trump made the remarks during a phone interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday (local time), while discussing security concerns surrounding Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The US official has reportedly moved out of his Washington, DC residence and relocated to a military base following threats to his life allegedly linked to Iran.

Trump Issues Direct Warning To Tehran

During the interview, Trump was asked how the United States would respond if Iran killed a senior American official, including Bessent.

Delivering a stern response, the US President warned that those responsible would face severe consequences, saying anyone involved “will not exist any longer”.

Trump also linked the future of Iran's leadership to his assessment of America's position in the conflict. Asked whether it would amount to a defeat if the current Iranian leadership remained in power after his presidential term, he agreed.

“Yes, that would be a defeat,” Trump said.

He further reinforced his position, making it clear that he viewed the continuation of the present Iranian regime as an unfavourable outcome for Washington.

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‘No Hesitation’ On Military Action Against Iran

Trump also left little doubt about his willingness to consider military force if Iran continued threatening American allies and maritime interests.

Asked whether he would hesitate to use military action to stop Tehran from “terrorising our allies and our ships”, he responded, “No hesitation.”

The President maintained that the US was currently in a strong position and suggested that its operations had yielded results.

“We’re doing very well with it right now, we’re taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started. We’re taking out more oil. And think about the war. We’ve been fighting at a pretty rapid clip for three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks. Nobody’s been killed in the last five months," Trump said, as per reports.

Trump Claims US Has ‘Total Control’ Over Strait Of Hormuz

Addressing the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump asserted that Washington had complete control over the crucial maritime passage, which is vital for international oil shipments. “We control the Gulf in terms of the Hormuz Strait. We control it. Totally control it,” he said.

He also suggested that the US could intensify its response depending on how the situation develops.

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‘The Regime Is Collapsing,’ Trump Says

Trump further claimed that Iran's ruling establishment was weakening amid the ongoing confrontation.

“The regime is collapsing,” he declared, without providing further details to substantiate the assessment.