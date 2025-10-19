Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump: US Strike On ‘Drug Sub’ Saved 25,000 American Lives

Trump: US Strike On ‘Drug Sub’ Saved 25,000 American Lives

President Donald Trump confirmed a US military strike on a drug-smuggling submarine in the Caribbean, killing two and capturing two others.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

President Donald Trump announced that the United States conducted a military strike on a “drug-smuggling submarine” in the Caribbean, killing two people and capturing two others. The surviving suspects, who hail from Ecuador and Colombia, are being sent back to their home countries for prosecution.

Trump Hails Strike as ‘Great Honor’

Sharing the news on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well-known narcotrafficking transit route.”

 

He claimed the vessel was packed with fentanyl and other narcotics, describing the suspects as “terrorists.” Trump added, “Two of the terrorists were killed. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution.”

The former president asserted that the mission prevented a massive inflow of drugs, writing in another post that “25,000 Americans would’ve died” had the operation not been carried out.

Colombian President Confirms Repatriation

Following Trump’s announcement, Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed that one of the surviving suspects had been repatriated to Colombia.
“We are glad he is alive and he will be prosecuted according to the law,” Petro stated on social media platform X.

The strike forms part of a larger US-led campaign against narcotrafficking in the Caribbean. Since September, at least six suspected smuggling vessels, mostly speedboats, have been targeted by American forces.

Questions Over Legality and Transparency

While Washington claims the strikes are disrupting drug routes from Latin America, critics argue that the campaign lacks transparency. Human rights experts have raised concerns that the summary killings may violate international law, especially since the US has not provided evidence that those killed were indeed traffickers.

The origin of the submarine remains undisclosed. Semi-submersible vessels like this one have long been used by traffickers, often constructed in remote jungle shipyards in Colombia and Ecuador, to move cocaine northward through the Caribbean and Pacific routes toward Mexico and the United States.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 09:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Colombia Caribbean Donald Trump Latin America Donald Trump.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies Amid Govt Shutdown
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
Cricket
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl First
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Australia Wins Toss, Chooses To Bowl First
Election 2025
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
Chirag Paswan Defends Seat Bargaining: 'Not A Hard Bargainer, PM Modi Knows My Contributions'
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget