Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action

Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action

The visit also coincides with an expanded US military posture in the region. Trump has warned Tehran of potential strikes if it does not reach a nuclear agreement or halt its crackdown on protesters.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 07:29 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump said he pushed for ongoing negotiations with Iran during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, while cautioning that Washington could take action if diplomatic efforts fail to produce a nuclear agreement.

The talks between the two leaders come at a time of mounting tensions in the Middle East and renewed efforts to restrain Iran’s nuclear programme.

Netanyahu is understood to have advocated for a tougher agreement, one that would not only stop Iran’s uranium enrichment activities but also curb its ballistic missile development and its backing of regional groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran On Its Nuclear Activities

Tehran has indicated willingness to place limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. However, it has rejected broader conditions tied to missiles and regional alliances. Ahead of the meeting in Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signalled defiance, stating that Iran would not submit to what he described as “excessive demands.”

This marks Netanyahu’s sixth visit to the United States since Trump returned to office, making him the foreign leader with the most trips during this period.

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

The White House meeting lasted nearly three hours and was notably subdued. Netanyahu entered through a side entrance away from media cameras, and no joint press conference followed the discussions.

Later, Trump described the talks on his Truth Social platform as “very good,” but clarified that no final agreement had been reached. He emphasised that he had insisted negotiations with Iran must continue to determine whether a deal could ultimately be concluded.

While expressing a preference for a diplomatic resolution, Trump said the outcome would depend on whether an agreement could be achieved.

Netanyahu’s office said the leaders reviewed Israel’s security concerns in light of the ongoing negotiations and agreed to maintain close coordination.

A longstanding ally of Trump, Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that Iran poses a serious threat to Israel’s security. In a statement issued before his US trip, his office reiterated that any acceptable deal must address Iran’s missile capabilities and its support for allied militant groups.

Following his arrival in Washington, Netanyahu met US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to his office, they briefed him on the initial round of discussions held with Iranian officials the previous Friday.

The visit also coincides with an expanded US military posture in the region. Trump has warned Tehran of potential strikes if it does not reach a nuclear agreement or halt its crackdown on protesters.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was considering deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group had already been sent to the region last month after Washington threatened military action in response to Iran’s handling of widespread protests that reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths.

“We have an armada heading there, and another could follow,” Trump said in an interview with Axios. He added that Iran appears eager to reach an agreement and maintained that diplomacy remains an option.

In remarks to Fox Business, Trump outlined what he considers a successful deal: one that ensures “no nuclear weapons, no missiles.”

Related Video

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran Donald Trump. Trump Netanyahu
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster Amid Tight Security: Top Points
Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster Amid Tight Security
India
FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark
FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark
India
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
‘Baseless Allegations’: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Rahul Over Epstein Files
News
Only Trump Claimed India Would Stop Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Only Trump Claimed India Would Stop Buying Russian Oil: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Advertisement

Videos

Political Row: Allegations of ‘Selling India’ Spark Uproar in Parliament
Economic Survey Insight: Global Order Facing Intensifying Geopolitical Conflict
Budget Critique: Dollar Dominance Challenged as World Moves Toward Multipolar Order
Strategic Debate: Indian Data Called ‘Key Asset’ in US–China Power Contest
Budget Vision 2026: ₹43,565 Crore for New Schemes, ₹2 Lakh Crore for Infra Push
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget