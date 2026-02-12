Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action

US President Donald Trump said he pushed for ongoing negotiations with Iran during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, while cautioning that Washington could take action if diplomatic efforts fail to produce a nuclear agreement.

The talks between the two leaders come at a time of mounting tensions in the Middle East and renewed efforts to restrain Iran’s nuclear programme.

Netanyahu is understood to have advocated for a tougher agreement, one that would not only stop Iran’s uranium enrichment activities but also curb its ballistic missile development and its backing of regional groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Iran On Its Nuclear Activities

Tehran has indicated willingness to place limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. However, it has rejected broader conditions tied to missiles and regional alliances. Ahead of the meeting in Washington, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signalled defiance, stating that Iran would not submit to what he described as “excessive demands.”

This marks Netanyahu’s sixth visit to the United States since Trump returned to office, making him the foreign leader with the most trips during this period.

Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

The White House meeting lasted nearly three hours and was notably subdued. Netanyahu entered through a side entrance away from media cameras, and no joint press conference followed the discussions.

Later, Trump described the talks on his Truth Social platform as “very good,” but clarified that no final agreement had been reached. He emphasised that he had insisted negotiations with Iran must continue to determine whether a deal could ultimately be concluded.

While expressing a preference for a diplomatic resolution, Trump said the outcome would depend on whether an agreement could be achieved.

Netanyahu’s office said the leaders reviewed Israel’s security concerns in light of the ongoing negotiations and agreed to maintain close coordination.

A longstanding ally of Trump, Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that Iran poses a serious threat to Israel’s security. In a statement issued before his US trip, his office reiterated that any acceptable deal must address Iran’s missile capabilities and its support for allied militant groups.

Following his arrival in Washington, Netanyahu met US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to his office, they briefed him on the initial round of discussions held with Iranian officials the previous Friday.

The visit also coincides with an expanded US military posture in the region. Trump has warned Tehran of potential strikes if it does not reach a nuclear agreement or halt its crackdown on protesters.

Earlier this week, Trump said he was considering deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group had already been sent to the region last month after Washington threatened military action in response to Iran’s handling of widespread protests that reportedly resulted in thousands of deaths.

“We have an armada heading there, and another could follow,” Trump said in an interview with Axios. He added that Iran appears eager to reach an agreement and maintained that diplomacy remains an option.

In remarks to Fox Business, Trump outlined what he considers a successful deal: one that ensures “no nuclear weapons, no missiles.”