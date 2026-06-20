Trump Unveils Qatar-Gifted Interim Air Force One, Calls It a ‘Flying White House’

Edited by: Sean Sinico

On Friday, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new interim Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The plane was given to the United States by Qatar and will be a "bridge" solution to transport the US president until new aircraft from Boeing arrive.

Air Force One is the name given to any of the aircraft used to transport the president of the United States, usually heavily modified Boeing 747s.

Trump's 'Flying White House'

"This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody has ever seen before," Trump said in the giant hangar.

"When you see it, you won't believe it, actually, the quality of woods, the quality of the materials, the quality of the engines," the president crowed. "And I want to thank the emir of Qatar.

"Now, when we land at airports in London and in Germany and different places, nobody tops this one, and that's the way we have to have it for our country,” Trump said, noting that the colors and the design were to "my taste, I will say."

The Trump administration accepted the luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar last year for it to be used as the presidential aircraft.

Critics said that acceptance of such a gift could violate strict rules on presents for US presidents and raise further questions regarding conflicts of interest with Trump's family businesses and use of public office.

In May last year, Trump defended the gift and said opposition to such a present was wrong because it meant Air Force One could be replaced "free of charge."

Aircraft To Undergo 'Commissioning Flights' Seen As 'Final Exam'

The US Air Force said the Boeing VC-25B Bridge aircraft would begin initial "commissioning flights" after its arrival at the Presidential Airlift Group.

The commissioning flights are considered the "final exam" for the aircraft modification, the Air Force said in a statement.

Following these flights, the aircraft would be officially "commissioned," or put into active service.

"The safety and security of the commander in chief is our highest priority," Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said.

The Air Force said the aircraft would "relieve pressure on the aging VC-25A fleet" of planes that have been in service since the 1990s.

The Air Force has previously said that the security modifications to the jet would cost less than $400 million.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.