Trump Unveils New Air Force One Gifted By Qatar, Calls It 'Flying White House': WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump unveiled a Qatar-gifted, luxurious new Air Force One.

President Trump hailed its luxury, speed, and extensive redesign.

The gift raised scrutiny, replacing a long-serving presidential jet.

US President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a replacement Air Force One aircraft gifted by Qatar, describing it as a "flying White House" and hailing it as one of the most luxurious aircraft ever built.

Speaking during a ceremony inside the aircraft's hangar at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, Trump praised the work that went into modifying the jet and thanked Qatar for providing the aircraft, AFP reported.

Trump said the aircraft had been extensively redesigned to serve as a presidential platform.

"With the extraordinary devotion of many of you here today, this plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before," he said.

The US president also described the aircraft as "the world's most luxurious plane" and thanked Qatar's leadership for the gift.

"This is considered the world's most luxurious plane," Trump said, adding that Qatar had been "so nice and providing" it.

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Luxury Interiors Revealed

According to journalists who toured the aircraft, the jet features leather seating, plush carpeting, wooden panelling and interiors decorated in tan, light brown and gold shades, AFP reported.

The aircraft also contains framed artwork and patriotic-themed decorations, including a print depicting a duck swimming in Washington's Reflecting Pool.

Trump highlighted the quality of the aircraft's design and construction.

"When you see it, you won't believe it, actually, the quality of woods, the quality of the materials, the quality of the engines," he said.

.@POTUS makes the inaugural exit from the BRAND NEW AIR FORCE ONE! 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jBciB2atAV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 19, 2026

Trump Praises Aircraft's Capabilities

The president repeatedly drew attention to the aircraft's size and performance, claiming it offers greater range and speed than existing presidential aircraft.

"It flies further and faster than any Air Force One," Trump said.

He added that the aircraft could take part in a flyover during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US Independence on July 4.

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Gift Draws Scrutiny

The aircraft, reportedly valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, has attracted scrutiny from critics who have raised ethical, constitutional and security concerns over Qatar's gift to the US government, the report said.

Trump has previously defended accepting the aircraft, arguing that rejecting it would be "stupid." His remarks that the jet could eventually be donated to his presidential library have also sparked debate among critics.

Replacing A Long-Serving Fleet

The unveiling comes as the White House moves to modernise the presidential air fleet.

One of the two heavily modified Boeing 747 aircraft that have transported US presidents since the 1990s was formally retired on Thursday, fuelling speculation that a replacement would soon be introduced.

The new aircraft features a navy-blue underside, a red stripe and a white upper fuselage, replacing the traditional blue-and-white colour scheme of the outgoing jet.

Under US protocol, any aircraft carrying the president adopts the call sign "Air Force One."

The US government has separately contracted Boeing to deliver two new 747-8 aircraft for presidential use, although the programme has faced repeated delays and cost overruns.