Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He asserted control over Venezuela's oil, warned Cuba.

US President Donald Trump used his 37-minute address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to outline a foreign policy centred on American power, national interests and resistance to international constraints on Washington. The speech touched on Iran, artificial intelligence, the International Criminal Court, Venezuela and Cuba, with Trump repeatedly challenging international institutions and rules that he sees as limiting US action.

Iran was at the heart of the address, with Trump presenting the confrontation with Tehran as a choice between reaching an agreement and resorting to military action.

Trump's Iran Warning

Trump said Washington faced a major decision over whether a diplomatic agreement with Iran could create a path towards rebuilding relations. Trump said, "I have a big decision to make — will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country?"

He then described military action as the alternative, using unusually stark language while discussing the possibility of eliminating the Islamic Republic.

"Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival?" he said.

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The remarks came as the confrontation with Iran entered its seventh month, placing the issue at the centre of Trump's address to the global gathering.

Pushback On Global Rules

Trump also used the UN platform to oppose international efforts to establish common rules for artificial intelligence.

The US president indicated that Washington would not sign onto a global framework governing AI, reflecting his broader argument that international arrangements should not restrict US decision-making.

He also urged countries to distance themselves from the International Criminal Court, which was established to prosecute individuals accused of serious international crimes, including war crimes.

Venezuela also featured in Trump's remarks. While discussing Washington's control over the country's oil reserves following the removal of its government by US forces, Trump said, "to the victor belong the spoils."

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Cuba And Venezuela

Trump's comments extended beyond the immediate Iran confrontation as he outlined his approach to governments he regards as adversarial to Washington.

Cuba was among the countries mentioned during the address, with Trump warning that the island nation "will fall."

His comments on Venezuela, meanwhile, linked US military action with control over the country's energy resources, adding another dimension to his broader argument about American interests and power.

Tensions Inside UN

Trump's speech came after outgoing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. Guterres specifically addressed the prospect of autonomous weapons, declaring that "killer robots must have no place in our future."

The contrast highlighted a broader divide over how governments should respond to emerging technologies and international security threats.

Other leaders also used the General Assembly to raise concerns about developments in the Middle East.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani warned that Palestinians were facing a critical moment amid Israel's continued settlement expansion in the West Bank.

The day's speeches reflected competing views on international security, territorial disputes and the role of global institutions, with several leaders also criticising US conduct on the world stage.