Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US-Iran talks in Pakistan may resume soon.

President Trump might join negotiations if progress occurs.

Iran is positively reviewing its participation in discussions.

Key issues like nuclear weapons and sanctions persist.

Trump Pakistan Travel For Iran Talks: Fresh diplomatic momentum is building around proposed talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan, with US President Donald Trump indicating he could participate if negotiations move toward a deal. According to sources familiar with the process, as quoted by Reuters, discussions could resume as early as Wednesday, with backchannel efforts intensifying to bring both sides to the table despite lingering tensions.

Trump Signals Possible Participation

A key development adding weight to the talks is the possibility of Trump joining the negotiations, either in person or virtually, if a breakthrough appears within reach. His potential involvement underscores the high stakes attached to the dialogue, which aims to end weeks of escalating hostilities.

A source involved in the process said, as quoted by the report, “Things are moving forward, and the talks are on track for tomorrow,” pointing to renewed engagement.

Pakistan’s Role As Mediator

Pakistan has emerged as a crucial intermediary, facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. Its role has gained prominence amid efforts to sustain dialogue even as the ceasefire deadline approaches.

The possibility of a high-level meeting involving Trump reflects growing optimism that diplomatic channels remain open.

Iran Reconsiders Participation

On the Iranian side, officials are showing signs of flexibility. A senior figure indicated that Tehran is “positively reviewing” whether to attend the talks, despite earlier indications of a boycott.

This reconsideration comes after heightened tensions, including the US seizure of an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz—a move that had threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.

Key Issues Still Unresolved

Despite the renewed push, significant hurdles remain. Trump has reiterated that any agreement must ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, maintaining a firm stance on the issue.

Tehran, meanwhile, continues to seek sanctions relief and is leveraging its strategic influence in the Strait of Hormuz, without committing to major concessions on its nuclear programme.

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