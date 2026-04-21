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HomeNewsWorldWill Trump Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks? Reports Hint At Possible Visit As Ceasefire Nears End

Will Trump Travel To Pakistan For Iran Talks? Reports Hint At Possible Visit As Ceasefire Nears End

Trump Pakistan Travel For Iran Talks: Trump may join US-Iran talks in Pakistan as negotiations gain momentum; Tehran reviews participation amid tensions near Strait of Hormuz.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US-Iran talks in Pakistan may resume soon.
  • President Trump might join negotiations if progress occurs.
  • Iran is positively reviewing its participation in discussions.
  • Key issues like nuclear weapons and sanctions persist.

Trump Pakistan Travel For Iran Talks: Fresh diplomatic momentum is building around proposed talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan, with US President Donald Trump indicating he could participate if negotiations move toward a deal. According to sources familiar with the process, as quoted by Reuters, discussions could resume as early as Wednesday, with backchannel efforts intensifying to bring both sides to the table despite lingering tensions.

Trump Signals Possible Participation

A key development adding weight to the talks is the possibility of Trump joining the negotiations, either in person or virtually, if a breakthrough appears within reach. His potential involvement underscores the high stakes attached to the dialogue, which aims to end weeks of escalating hostilities.

A source involved in the process said, as quoted by the report, “Things are moving forward, and the talks are on track for tomorrow,” pointing to renewed engagement.

Pakistan’s Role As Mediator

Pakistan has emerged as a crucial intermediary, facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. Its role has gained prominence amid efforts to sustain dialogue even as the ceasefire deadline approaches.

The possibility of a high-level meeting involving Trump reflects growing optimism that diplomatic channels remain open.

Iran Reconsiders Participation

On the Iranian side, officials are showing signs of flexibility. A senior figure indicated that Tehran is “positively reviewing” whether to attend the talks, despite earlier indications of a boycott.

This reconsideration comes after heightened tensions, including the US seizure of an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz—a move that had threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.

Key Issues Still Unresolved

Despite the renewed push, significant hurdles remain. Trump has reiterated that any agreement must ensure Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, maintaining a firm stance on the issue.

Tehran, meanwhile, continues to seek sanctions relief and is leveraging its strategic influence in the Strait of Hormuz, without committing to major concessions on its nuclear programme.

ALSO READ: ‘Won’t Negotiate Under Threat’: Iran Hardens Stance, Warns US Of ‘New Battlefield Cards’

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest development regarding US-Iran talks?

Fresh diplomatic momentum is building around proposed talks between the United States and Iran, with President Trump indicating he could participate if negotiations move toward a deal.

What role is Pakistan playing in these talks?

Pakistan is serving as a crucial intermediary, facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran and helping to sustain dialogue.

Is Iran willing to attend the talks?

Iran is positively reviewing whether to attend the talks, showing signs of flexibility despite earlier indications of a boycott.

What are the main issues that still need to be resolved?

Key issues include ensuring Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons, sanctions relief for Iran, and Iran's strategic influence in the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz TRUMP US Iran Talks Trump Pakistan Visit Pakistan Mediation
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