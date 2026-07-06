Trump To Hold Talks With Zelenskyy, Syria's Al-Sharaa During NATO Summit In Turkey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump to meet Ukrainian, Syrian presidents at NATO summit.

Ukraine war, peace efforts dominate Trump's Zelenskyy talks.

Trump discusses regional security, Hezbollah with Syria's leader.

US President Donald Trump will hold separate meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Turkey, the White House has announced. The high-level talks come as Washington continues diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine while closely monitoring developments across the Middle East.

According to Associated Press, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed the meetings while briefing reporters ahead of the summit in Ankara. She said Trump is also scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday before wrapping up his visit with a press conference on Wednesday.

Ukraine War Expected To Dominate Talks

Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy comes as Russia's war in Ukraine enters its fifth year, with Kyiv seeking to keep US attention focused on the conflict despite growing tensions elsewhere.

The meeting follows separate phone conversations Trump held on Saturday with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which the leaders also exchanged greetings marking the 250th anniversary of US Independence Day.

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Following his call with Trump, Zelenskyy said they discussed the situation on the battlefield, where analysts believe Russia's offensive has slowed in recent months. Ukraine, meanwhile, has intensified long-range strikes inside Russian territory.

"There is a real prospect of ending this war," Zelenskyy said in a post on X, adding that discussions with Trump would continue during the NATO summit.

According to Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov, Putin told Trump that Moscow remained open to efforts aimed at achieving a rapid end to hostilities and finding a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

A senior US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP that Trump continues to view ending the war as a priority and intends to discuss possible pathways to peace with Zelenskyy. The official added that Trump is expected to follow up with Putin after the meeting in Ankara.

Syria Meeting Amid Regional Tensions

Trump will also hold talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, although the White House has not disclosed the agenda for the meeting.

The engagement comes as Trump has repeatedly suggested that Syria should take military action against Hezbollah, arguing that the Iran-backed group remains a source of instability in the region.

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Al-Sharaa, whose rebel forces overthrew former Syrian president Bashar Assad, has rejected the proposal, saying his government has no intention of fighting Hezbollah. He has also indicated that Trump's earlier comments on the issue were misunderstood, even as the US president has continued to raise the idea publicly.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for both leaders to exchange views on Syria's role in the changing regional security landscape and broader Middle East developments.