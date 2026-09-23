Trump To Break Protocol, Personally Receive Xi Jinping At US Airport

The United States is set to host Chinese President Xi Jinping for a high-profile state visit, with President Donald Trump personally greeting him at Joint Base Andrews-an unusual departure from the usual protocol for visiting heads of state. Xi’s visit runs from September 23 to 25, with the two leaders scheduled to hold talks at the White House on September 24. The summit is expected to focus on trade, tariffs, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and tensions involving Iran.

Trump’s Rare Airport Welcome

Trump is due to greet Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews on September 23 before the official arrival ceremony. US presidents generally leave such airport receptions to protocol officials or other senior representatives and formally welcome visiting leaders at the White House.

The personal reception is therefore being seen as a notable diplomatic gesture. Historical exceptions have included presidential airport welcomes for certain foreign leaders, particularly during earlier administrations, as well as visits by popes.

Xi’s current trip marks his first US state visit in more than a decade. The visit follows Trump’s trip to Beijing in May, after which both sides continued efforts to manage tensions in their economic and diplomatic relationship.

Also Read: Bab Al-Mandeb Strait: Why Another Key Sea Route Is Under Scrutiny Amid Houthi-Saudi Conflict

Trade, AI, Taiwan On Agenda

Trade and tariffs are expected to feature prominently in the September 24 talks. The two countries are also expected to discuss critical minerals and rare-earth supplies, an area that has become an important source of leverage in their economic relationship.

Artificial intelligence is another key issue, with Washington and Beijing exploring ways to maintain communication over AI-related risks while remaining strategic competitors in advanced technology. Discussions could include AI safety and mechanisms for managing potential cyber or security incidents.

Taiwan is also likely to remain a sensitive issue, while Iran and China’s economic relationship with Tehran could feature against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the region.

The focus is expected to be on managing existing tensions, implementing previous understandings and maintaining stability in the wider US-China relationship.

Also Read: Karnataka Man’s Body Found In 9 Pieces, Stuffed In 2 Bags Inside Sharjah Car, Wife-Son Missing