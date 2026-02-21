Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Neal Katyal: Lawyer Who Beat Trump On Tariffs In Supreme Court

Born in Chicago to Indian immigrant parents - a doctor and an engineer - Katyal pursued law at Dartmouth College and Yale Law School.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Neal Katyal, former Acting US Solicitor General, became key figure behind the landmark Supreme Court ruling that struck down Donald Trump's broad tariffs. He argued that Trump's use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on all trading partners was unconstitutional.

After the ruling, Katyal stated, "Today, the Supreme Court upheld the rule of law. The President is powerful, but our Constitution is even more powerful. Only Congress has the authority to tax the American people."

The case originated from a lawsuit filed by small businesses, with support from the Liberty Justice Center. Trump had justified the tariffs as vital for national security and economic stability. Katyal described the Supreme Court’s decision as a historic win for constitutional checks and balances, emphasizing that the case was about the office of the presidency itself, not just one leader.

Background of Neal Katyal

Born in Chicago to Indian immigrant parents - a doctor and an engineer - Katyal pursued law at Dartmouth College and Yale Law School.

He clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and has argued over 50 cases before the Supreme Court, a record among minority lawyers. Appointed Acting Solicitor General by President Barack Obama in 2010, Katyal represented the federal government in numerous high-profile constitutional cases.

Trump's Fierce Response to SC Tariff Rejection

President Donald Trump delivered a scathing rebuke of U.S. Supreme Court on February 20, 2026, after it struck down his sweeping global tariff regime in a 6-3 ruling.

A furious Trump called the decision a "disgrace" and expressed being "absolutely ashamed" of the majority, which included three conservative justices - two of whom he appointed.

He even suggested, without evidence, that the Court had been influenced by "foreign interests." However, the President remained defiant, immediately signing an executive order to impose a temporary 10% global tariff under a different statute, signaling that his "America First" trade war will continue despite the legal setback.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the legal figure behind the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Donald Trump's tariffs?

Neal Katyal, former Acting US Solicitor General, was the key figure. He argued that Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs was unconstitutional.

What was the basis of Neal Katyal's argument against Trump's tariffs?

Katyal argued that only Congress has the authority to tax the American people. He stated that Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for tariffs overstepped presidential power.

What was President Trump's reaction to the Supreme Court's decision on tariffs?

President Trump called the decision a

Did the Supreme Court ruling end Donald Trump's tariff policy?

No, despite the ruling, Trump immediately signed an executive order imposing a temporary global tariff under a different statute. His

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
US Supreme Court Trump Tariffs Who Is Neal Katyal Neal Katyal
