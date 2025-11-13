Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'How Many Wives?': Trump Sprays Syrian President Al-Sharaa With Perfume At White House Meeting

President Trump hosted Syrian President al-Sharaa, former al-Qaeda affiliate leader, at the White House, marking a significant shift in US-Syria relations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a moment that has astonished political observers around the world, US President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House — a meeting once deemed impossible given al-Sharaa’s controversial past. The event quickly became the talk of global media, not only for its historic significance but also for a light-hearted exchange that added an unexpected touch of humor to a tense geopolitical narrative.

Trump Jokes 'How Many Wives?'

Footage from the meeting shows Trump gifting al-Sharaa two bottles of perfume, jesting that one was “for your wife.” The U.S. President then turned to the Syrian leader with a grin and asked, “How many wives?” Taken by surprise, al-Sharaa answered, “One,” drawing laughter from Trump and senior officials present, as per a report on India Today. Trump replied, “You never know!” — a moment that soon went viral across social media platforms.

Al-Sharaa, 43, who once headed the al-Nusra Front — an affiliate of al-Qaeda — came to power in Syria last December after the ouster of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad. His visit to Washington coincided with a major U.S. policy move: the Treasury Department’s decision to suspend sanctions on Damascus for six months, signalling a remarkable thaw in relations between the two nations.

During their joint appearance, Trump praised the Syrian leader’s resilience and expressed optimism about the future of bilateral ties. Asked about al-Sharaa’s militant background, Trump dismissed concerns, remarking, “Everyone has a past.” Al-Sharaa, who is also known by his former nom de guerre Abu Mohammad al-Julani, later told Fox News that his “chapter with al-Qaeda is closed” and that his meeting with Trump focused solely on rebuilding Syria and restoring regional stability.

Diplomatic experts have called the encounter a turning point in U.S.–Syria relations, marking Washington’s first formal engagement with Damascus since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Yet, the move has also sparked debate at home and abroad, with critics questioning the implications of legitimizing a leader with such a turbulent past.

