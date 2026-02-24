Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Donald Trump Says 'Don't Know How Long I'll Be Around' After Armed Man Shot Dead At Mar-a-Lago Estate

Donald Trump Says ‘Don’t Know How Long I’ll Be Around’ After Armed Man Shot Dead At Mar-a-Lago Estate

Trump says “I don’t know how long I’ll be around” after armed man is shot during Mar-a-Lago breach attempt in Florida.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A day after a gunman was shot dead while attempting to force his way into the security perimeter of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, the U.S. President publicly addressed the episode, mixing sobering reflection with characteristic levity. Speaking at a White House event with angel families on Monday, Donald Trump reacted to the incident for the first time. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Washington when the breach occurred at the Palm Beach property.

Trump remarked during the gathering that he did not know how long he would be around. He went on to say that many people seemed to be gunning for him. His comments highlighted the persistent risks tied to holding high office, though he delivered them with a touch of humor.

A Stark Reminder Of Presidential Risks

The United States has witnessed multiple presidential assassinations and attempts over its history. Four presidents — Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy — were killed while in office. Several others survived attempts on their lives.

Trump himself faced two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign. In July that year, gunfire erupted at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, with one bullet grazing his right ear before Secret Service agents secured the scene.

Reflecting on that history, Trump suggested that attackers tend to focus on leaders they view as impactful. He pointed to Lincoln and Kennedy as examples, stating that such figures were targeted because of their significance. “They only go after consequential. So maybe I want to be a little bit less consequential,” he quipped, adding, “Let’s be a normal president for a little while”, as per a report on India Today.

Details Of Mar-a-Lago Intrusion

Authorities identified the individual involved in the Mar-a-Lago breach as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin from North Carolina. According to investigators, he drove through the estate’s north gate around 1:30 a.m. armed with a shotgun and carrying a petrol canister.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said officers instructed Martin to drop the weapon, but he instead raised it. Secret Service personnel and a sheriff’s deputy then opened fire, fatally shooting him, as per Times Now.

Officials later disclosed that Martin had been reported missing by his family days earlier. Investigators believe he traveled from North Carolina to Florida and obtained the shotgun during the journey. A firearm box was recovered from his vehicle. Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Trump was not at the estate when the confrontation unfolded.

Related Video

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate?

A 21-year-old man, Austin Tucker Martin, attempted to force his way into the security perimeter of Mar-a-Lago armed with a shotgun and a petrol canister. He was fatally shot by law enforcement after raising his weapon.

Was Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago during the incident?

No, Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Washington D.C. when the breach occurred at the Palm Beach estate.

What did Donald Trump say about the Mar-a-Lago incident?

Trump remarked that he didn't know how long he would be around, as many people seemed to be gunning for him, and suggested attackers target consequential leaders.

Has Donald Trump faced assassination attempts before?

Yes, Trump faced two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign, including gunfire at a rally in Pennsylvania where he was grazed by a bullet.



Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 


Read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 08:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP


