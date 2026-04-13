Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump shared AI image depicting him as Christ-like figure.

Image appeared after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV.

Trump questioned Pope's leadership and political appointments.

Strained relations exist between US and Vatican.

US President Donald Trump triggered a fresh controversy after posting an AI-generated image portraying himself in a Christ-like role, shortly after launching a sharp attack on Pope Leo XIV.

The post has gone viral, and comes amid strained relations between the White House and the Vatican.

Viral Image Depicts ‘Miracle’ Scene

The controversy erupted after Trump shared an AI-generated image showing himself in flowing robes, appearing to perform a miracle reminiscent of biblical narratives. The visual depicts him placing his hand on an ailing man.

The scene is layered with symbolic elements, including the American flag, military aircraft, and angelic figures in the background, amplifying its dramatic and political undertones.

New media post from Donald J. Trump



(TS: 12 Apr 21:49 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍ pic.twitter.com/uWUoEG1bSQ — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 13, 2026

Trump Attacks Pope Leo XIV

The post followed Trump’s sharp criticism of Pope Leo XIV, whom he accused of weak leadership on key issues.

In a statement, Trump said, "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about "fear" of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart."

He further added, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela... And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do..."

Claims Over Pope’s Appointment

In the same post, Trump suggested that Pope Leo’s elevation to the papacy was influenced by political considerations.

He said, "Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn't on any list to be Pope... If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

He also criticised the pontiff’s engagement with figures he described as politically aligned with the left, urging him to focus on religious leadership.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church," the post added.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump intensified his criticism, stating, "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. We don't like a pope who says it's ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don't want a pope who says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo."

The remarks come amid an ongoing strain between the US administration and the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has been vocal in urging diplomacy and restraint in global conflicts, including tensions involving Iran, often calling for peace-oriented approaches.