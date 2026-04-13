Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Shares AI Image Depicting Himself As Jesus After Criticising Pope For Being 'Weak On Crime'

Trump Shares AI Image Depicting Himself As Jesus After Criticising Pope For Being 'Weak On Crime'

Trump triggered a social media storm and political reactions after he shared a Christ-like image on Truth Social after criticising Pope Leo over Iran war comments.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump shared AI image depicting him as Christ-like figure.
  • Image appeared after Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV.
  • Trump questioned Pope's leadership and political appointments.
  • Strained relations exist between US and Vatican.

US President Donald Trump triggered a fresh controversy after posting an AI-generated image portraying himself in a Christ-like role, shortly after launching a sharp attack on Pope Leo XIV.

The post has gone viral, and comes amid strained relations between the White House and the Vatican.

Viral Image Depicts ‘Miracle’ Scene

The controversy erupted after Trump shared an AI-generated image showing himself in flowing robes, appearing to perform a miracle reminiscent of biblical narratives. The visual depicts him placing his hand on an ailing man.

The scene is layered with symbolic elements, including the American flag, military aircraft, and angelic figures in the background, amplifying its dramatic and political undertones.

Trump Attacks Pope Leo XIV

The post followed Trump’s sharp criticism of Pope Leo XIV, whom he accused of weak leadership on key issues. 

In a statement, Trump said, "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about "fear" of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart."

He further added, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela... And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do..."

Claims Over Pope’s Appointment

In the same post, Trump suggested that Pope Leo’s elevation to the papacy was influenced by political considerations.

He said, "Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn't on any list to be Pope... If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

He also criticised the pontiff’s engagement with figures he described as politically aligned with the left, urging him to focus on religious leadership.

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church," the post added.

Speaking to reporters later, Trump intensified his criticism, stating, "I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. We don't like a pope who says it's ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don't want a pope who says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo."

The remarks come amid an ongoing strain between the US administration and the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has been vocal in urging diplomacy and restraint in global conflicts, including tensions involving Iran, often calling for peace-oriented approaches.

Related Video

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial image did Donald Trump recently post?

Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image portraying himself in a Christ-like role, appearing to perform a miracle.

What criticisms did Trump level against Pope Leo XIV?

Trump accused Pope Leo XIV of weak leadership, being

What was Trump's claim regarding Pope Leo XIV's appointment?

Trump suggested that Pope Leo XIV's elevation to the papacy was influenced by political considerations and wouldn't have happened without him.

What is Pope Leo XIV known for in terms of global issues?

Pope Leo XIV has been vocal in urging diplomacy and restraint in global conflicts, often calling for peace-oriented approaches.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates US Iran Talks Pope Leo Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Shares AI Image Depicting Himself As Jesus After Criticising Pope For Being 'Weak On Crime'
Trump's 'Christ-Like' Avatar After Slamming Pope As 'Weak' Goes Viral: See Viral Image
World
'India Supported Us, Showed Solidarity,' Says Representative of Supreme Leader Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi
'India Supported Us, Showed Solidarity,' Says Representative Of Supreme Leader Ilahi
World
'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz Sharif, And Asim Munir For Hosting Iran Talks
'Extraordinary Men': Trump Lauds Pak's Shehbaz, And Asim For Hosting Iran Talks
World
‘Zero Lessons Earned’: Iranian FM Blames US 'Maximalism' As Talks Collapse; Says Deal Was 'Just Inches Away'
‘Deal Was Just Inches Away': Iranian FM Blames US 'Maximalism' As Talks Collapse
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Middle East conflict: US–Iran Talks Collapse Over Hormuz Dispute as Israel Strikes Lebanon Intensify
Global crisis: Islamabad Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Global Tensions
Middle East conflict: Islamabad Talks Collapse Amid Escalating Global Tensions and Alleged Diplomatic Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | War, Welfare, And Ballot: How A Distant Conflict Is Rewriting India’s Electoral Playbook
Opinion
Embed widget