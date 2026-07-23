Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Remarks emerge amidst escalating Middle East regional security tensions.

US President Donald Trump has said a proposed civil nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia will only go ahead if Riyadh joins the Abraham Accords and formally normalises relations with Israel. In a social media post, Trump also ruled out any uranium enrichment under the deal, stressing that the agreement would be limited to peaceful civilian purposes. His remarks come as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East, with fresh security incidents involving Iran-backed groups, Israel and several regional countries.

Saudi Deal Linked To Israel

Trump said the proposed agreement between the US Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia would support only civilian nuclear activities, similar to arrangements with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

"The Civil Nuclear Deal (There will be no enrichment of material!) being made between the United States Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia... will be approved, but is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords," he wrote on social media.

The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump's first term, led to the normalisation of relations between Israel and several Arab nations. Saudi Arabia has so far stopped short of joining the agreement, insisting that progress on the Palestinian issue remains essential before recognising Israel.

Trump also made it clear that Saudi Arabia would not be permitted to enrich uranium under the proposed arrangement, a restriction aimed at ensuring the programme remains strictly civilian.

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Regional Tensions Escalate

Trump's remarks came against the backdrop of growing instability in the region. He described Yemen's Houthi movement as "a surrogate and/or proxy of Iran" and warned that Tehran would be held responsible for any attacks carried out by the group.

Elsewhere, Kuwait said hostile drones targeted the Al-Abdali border crossing with Iraq, while Jordan reported Iranian attacks earlier in the day and air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain.

The Israeli military also said two alleged attackers who stabbed an Israeli civilian near an illegal settlement outside Nablus were shot dead by another civilian. Meanwhile, more than 2,300 far-right Israelis entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under heavy police protection during the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av.

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