Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump seeks federal court intervention in hush money conviction.

He aims to dismiss verdict citing presidential immunity protections.

Appeals judges questioned transfer legality; state appeal also ongoing.

A US federal appeals court is considering whether it can intervene in Donald Trump's hush money case, as the president pursues parallel legal challenges to overturn his historic criminal conviction in New York.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday questioned Trump's lawyer and a prosecutor from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for more than an hour over the president's latest attempt to move the case from state to federal court. No immediate ruling was issued, the Associate Press reported.

The move could allow Trump to seek dismissal of the case by invoking presidential immunity. He was convicted in May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

Trump is also challenging the verdict through New York's state appellate system. The Appellate Division heard arguments in that case on November 5 but has yet to deliver its decision.

Trump Seeks Urgent Federal Court Intervention

According to the report, Trump's lawyer, Robert Giuffra Jr., urged the 2nd Circuit to intervene quickly, even before issuing a detailed ruling, and take control of the case before the state appellate court reaches a decision.

In a letter outlining his arguments, Giuffra said Trump could otherwise be forced to wait years for the state appeals process to conclude before approaching the US Supreme Court.

However, the judges questioned whether the proposed transfer could be carried out under existing federal law.

Judge John M. Walker Jr. asked how the process would work given that arguments had already been heard and briefs submitted before the state appellate court.

Chief Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr. also expressed reservations, saying he could not identify any congressional authorisation for the procedural mechanism Trump was asking the court to adopt, AP reported.

Giuffra maintained that the law permitted such a move, describing the provision allowing post-verdict transfer requests as a safeguard against what he called "gamesmanship".

Trump Cites Presidential Immunity Ruling

Trump's latest appeal follows a federal judge's rejection of his attempt to shift the case out of New York state court for a third time in August.

Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who died last month aged 92, had ruled that "paying hush money to an adult film star or engaging in a cover-up of an embarrassment are not subsumed in presidential immunity."

Trump first attempted to transfer the case to federal court weeks after his indictment in March 2023. He renewed the effort following his conviction and the US Supreme Court's July 2024 ruling that former and sitting presidents enjoy immunity from prosecution for official acts.

The Supreme Court also held that prosecutors cannot use official acts as evidence to establish that a president's unofficial conduct was illegal.

Giuffra has argued before both appellate courts that prosecutors relied on evidence relating to Trump's official presidential duties, including testimony about conversations in the Oval Office, his workflow and social media posts.

He has also challenged the prosecution's characterisation of the $130,000 payment as an illegal campaign contribution under the Federal Election Campaign Act, arguing that such allegations should be heard in federal court.

Manhattan Prosecutors Oppose Transfer Bid

The 2nd Circuit had previously directed Hellerstein to reconsider Trump's request after finding that his earlier decision had not adequately addressed "important issues relevant" to the proposed transfer.

The appeals court had not expressed a view on the merits of Trump's request but instructed Hellerstein to examine evidence that the president claimed was connected to official acts and whether those actions could have been part of his White House responsibilities.

On Monday, Steven Wu, chief of the appeals division at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, urged the panel to uphold Hellerstein's decision and keep the case in state court.

Wu also argued that even if Trump succeeded in moving the case to federal court, New York's state appeals court would retain the authority to issue its ruling.

Trump continues to deny wrongdoing. Although he received no punishment following his conviction, he is seeking to erase the verdict that made him the first former or sitting US president to be convicted of a crime.