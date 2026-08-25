Trade negotiations between the US and Canada collapsed on Friday. This led to new US tariffs on about $20 billion worth of Canadian goods taking effect over the weekend.
Trump Says US May Rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ Amid Canada Trade Row
Trump says US is “seriously considering” renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America” amid stalled trade talks and rising tensions with Canada, including a dispute with Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
- Trump considers renaming Lake Ontario
- US-Canada trade talks collapsed; US imposes new tariffs.
- Canadian leaders vow retaliation, fearing prolonged trade war.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario as “Lake America”, escalating his increasingly bitter dispute with Canada as trade talks between the two countries remain stalled.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested the proposal was being considered because the US did not expect to be “doing much business with Ontario any longer”.
The remark comes amid renewed tensions between Washington and Ottawa following the breakdown of trade talks and months of friction between Trump and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Newsweek reported.
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US-Canada Trade Talks Collapse
Trade negotiations between the US and Canada collapsed on Friday, paving the way for new US tariffs on around $20 billion worth of Canadian goods.
The measures, which took effect over the weekend, impose duties of up to 50% on hundreds of products, with the White House specifically targeting Canada’s motor vehicle, alcohol and dairy sectors.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accused the Trump administration of making last-minute demands that were “unfair” and questioned the reliability of any agreement.
The White House, meanwhile, said Canada had missed an opportunity to partner with the “fastest growing economy in the G7”.
Trump-Ford Tensions Add to Trade Dispute
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the Trump administration’s Canada policies.
Ford has previously threatened trade retaliation and restrictions affecting exports to the US, making Ontario a frequent target of Trump’s criticism as tensions between the neighbouring countries continue to rise.
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Carney has also vowed to respond with “dollar-for-dollar” retaliation, raising the prospect of a prolonged trade war between the two countries, which share one of the world’s largest trading relationships.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of trade talks between the US and Canada?
Which Canadian products are affected by the new US tariffs?
The new US tariffs specifically target Canadian goods in the motor vehicle, alcohol, and dairy sectors. Duties of up to 50% apply to hundreds of products.
What role does Ontario Premier Doug Ford play in the trade dispute?
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration's Canada policies. He has previously threatened trade retaliation, making Ontario a frequent target of Trump's criticism.