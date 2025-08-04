Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says US Envoy Heading To Russia Next Week As Sanctions Loom, Warns Of War Escalation With Ukraine

Trump Says US Envoy Heading To Russia Next Week As Sanctions Loom, Warns Of War Escalation With Ukraine

President Trump confirmed his envoy will visit Russia next week ahead of a U.S. sanctions deadline, warning of possible escalation as tensions rise over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 09:03 AM (IST)

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will travel to Russia later this week. The visit comes just before a US deadline for Russia to take action toward ending the war in Ukraine or face new sanctions.

Trump also told reporters that two American nuclear submarines have been sent "to the region" after a recent online clash with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev. He did not explain whether the submarines are nuclear-powered or carry nuclear weapons. Their exact locations were not shared, which is standard for U.S. military operations.

This show of military strength comes as time runs out for Russia to respond to Washington's demands.

A Diplomatic Mission With High Stakes

Witkoff is expected to arrive in Russia on Wednesday or Thursday. His goal is to push for a peaceful resolution to the war. When asked what message the envoy would deliver, Trump responded, "Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed."

"There'll be sanctions, but they seem to be pretty good at avoiding sanctions," Trump told reporters in New Jersey. "They're wily characters and they're pretty good at avoiding sanctions, so we'll see what happens," Trump added.

Witkoff has already met Russian President Vladimir Putin several times. Earlier in Trump’s presidency, there were efforts to improve U.S.-Russia relations, but those talks have largely stalled.

If Russia does not act by the end of the week, Trump said new sanctions will be put in place. These could include penalties for other countries, such as China and India, that continue to trade with Russia. Such measures could cause major disruptions around the world.

Putin’s Unchanged Stance

Despite growing pressure, Russia's military attacks on Ukraine have not stopped. On Friday, President Putin repeated his position. He said he wants peace, but only if Ukraine agrees to give up land and drop its plan to join NATO.

The war, which began in February 2022, has now lasted more than three years. Trump had once predicted the fighting would soon end, but in recent weeks he has shown growing frustration with Putin’s refusal to back down.

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nuclear Submarines US Envoy Ukraine Conflict TRUMP PUTIN Ukraine -war Steve Witkoff US-Russia Tensions Russia Visit Next Week Sanctions Deadline Trump Russia Envoy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India Financing War By Buying Russian Oil, Claims Trump Aide: ‘It Is Not Acceptable’
India
‘Scandalous, Anti-National’: Mamata, TMC Allege Delhi Police Called Bengali A ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
‘Anti-National’: Mamata Alleges Delhi Police Called Bengali ‘Bangladeshi Language’; BJP Defends
India
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parliament Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
Sports Bill, Manipur Prez Rule On Parl Agenda Amid Gridlock; BJP To Corner TMC On Bengali-Harassment Claims
India
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
‘Committed To Discipline’: Army Reacts To Officer Assaulting SpiceJet Staff At Srinagar Airport, Awaits Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Fatal Car Accident in Rohtas, Bihar — One Woman Dies, Three Injured | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Sadhvi Pragya Links Green Color to Terrorism, Ignites Heated Debate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Prayagraj Floods Worsen as Ganga and Yamuna Overflow; Police Officer’s Unique Response Goes Viral
Janhit: Sadhvi Pragya’s Controversial Statement on Terrorism’s ‘Color’ Sparks Debate | ABP NEWS
Janhit: UP Govt Faces Heat Over School Merger, SP Launches PDA Pathshalas | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
With A Single Tariff, Trump May Have Undermined Years Of India-US Ties And Boosted China | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget