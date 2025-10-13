US President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that the war in Gaza “had ended” as he departed for Israel, his first visit to the region since brokering a historic ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The visit comes ahead of his address to the Israeli Knesset and a high-stakes peace summit in Egypt aimed at shaping Gaza’s post-war future.

“The war is over, you understand that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to Reuters. When asked about the region’s next steps, he added confidently, “I think it’s going to normalise.”

Trump “trumps” Netanyahu.



“The war is over! You understand that?” pic.twitter.com/48v0b8myEq — MAGABrittany (@paintsaints) October 13, 2025

Speaking to journalists, Trump credited Qatar for its role in mediating the ceasefire and praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for doing a “very good job.” He also revealed that a “Board of Peace” would soon be established to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction, describing the war-torn enclave as “a demolition site.”

“Everybody is happy, whether Jewish, Muslim, or Arab,” Trump said. “We’re heading to Egypt after Israel to meet with leaders of major and wealthy nations. They’re all invested in this peace deal.”

#WATCH | During a Press Gaggle on Air Force One, US President Donald Trump says, "...We are gonna make everybody happy...Everybody is happy, whether it's Jewish or Muslim or the Arab countries...We are going to Egypt after Israel and we are going to meet all of the leaders of the… https://t.co/yOyWE3quzu pic.twitter.com/kz3obvaZzM — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

Ceasefire Holds for Third Day

The remarks came as the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas held for a third consecutive day. Mediated by the United States, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, the truce has sparked cautious optimism across the region following months of devastating conflict that began with Hamas’s surprise assault on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Trump, El-Sisi to Lead Gaza Peace Summit

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi are scheduled to co-chair Monday’s peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, a Red Sea resort city. More than 20 world leaders are expected to attend to finalise the framework of a lasting peace deal and chart Gaza’s reconstruction roadmap.

According to a statement from Cairo, the summit aims to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security.”

Leaders from France, the UK, Italy, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and India will join the discussions, alongside UN Secretary-General António Guterres and European Council President António Costa, AFP reported.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed his participation after earlier uncertainty, though Israel has maintained that it will not take direct responsibility for Gaza’s post-war administration. Meanwhile, Hamas announced it would not attend the official signing of the peace deal in Egypt.

Hostage Exchange Underway Amid Fragile Calm

As calm continued across Gaza on Sunday, preparations intensified for a major hostage and prisoner exchange. Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said 20 living hostages were expected to be freed early Monday, followed by the return of the bodies of 28 others.

“In the event that hostages are released earlier, Israel is ready to receive them,” Bedrosian said. Under the agreement, Hamas must release all remaining hostages by noon Monday (0900 GMT), while Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners, including several convicted of serious crimes, though senior Hamas commanders are excluded.

However, negotiators remain divided on key issues such as Gaza’s future governance, the scale of Israel’s troop withdrawal, and the disarmament of Hamas. The Israel Prison Service said it had already relocated detainees in preparation for the release and confirmed plans to free 1,700 Palestinians arrested since October 7, along with 22 minors and the bodies of 360 militants.

Netanyahu Declares ‘Victory,’ But Warns of Challenges Ahead

In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed what he called a “spectacular victory” over Hamas. “Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path, one of building, healing, and, I hope, unity,” he said.

While celebrating the end of active hostilities, Netanyahu cautioned that Israel’s “military campaign is not over,” warning that “some enemies are already trying to recover to attack us again.”

Thousands of Palestinians were reported travelling north toward Gaza City, the epicentre of Israel’s two-month offensive, hopeful that the truce marks the beginning of lasting peace.

מחר ישובו בנים לגבולם.



מחר זו תחילתה של דרך חדשה.

דרך של בנייה, דרך של ריפוי, ואני מקווה - דרך של איחוד לבבות. pic.twitter.com/BepFQzpHTB — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of Operation Returning Home to secure the return of hostages. “In a few hours we will all be reunited, one people, embraced and united,” the IDF said in a post on X.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Israel’s Chief of the General Staff, confirmed the operation in a video statement, as hopes rose that the ceasefire could finally pave the way for a long-elusive peace in the region.